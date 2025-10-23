  • home icon
  PICTURES: Jessica Pegula shares rare peek into her life with husband Taylor Gahagen as she unwinds at home ahead of WTA Finals

PICTURES: Jessica Pegula shares rare peek into her life with husband Taylor Gahagen as she unwinds at home ahead of WTA Finals

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 23, 2025 04:39 GMT
PICTURES: Jessica Pegula shares rare peek into her life with husband Taylor Gahagen as she unwinds at home ahead of WTA Finals. Credit: GETTY
PICTURES: Jessica Pegula shares rare peek into her life with husband Taylor Gahagen as she unwinds at home ahead of WTA Finals. Credit: GETTY

Jessica Pegula, fresh off her Wuhan Open final loss against Coco Gauff, recently shared a rare glimpse of her husband, Taylor Gahagen. The couple got married in October 2021 at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina. The American tennis star doesn't often post about her husband, so it's rare when she provides the slightest glimpse of him in personal photos.

On Wednesday, Pegula shared her latest photodump following her participation in tournaments in Asia. It's been one week since she has been home, and she shared how she's spending time nowadays ahead of the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

She posted a photo of herself taking their dog for a walk. From afar, she also captured Taylor taking their dog for a ride near the beach. Pegula also shared about the delicacy she tasted at home.

Pegula also posted a picture with fellow dog mom and friend Taylor Wingo. She also hit the golf course and posted a clip taking a swing on the greens during the evening's golden light.

"week 1 home recap those aren’t socks," Pegula captioned the post.
Pegula will next feature in the WTA Finals, where she'll compete against the top eight-ranked players in a Round Robin format. The tournament will take place at King Saud University Indoor Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 1 to 8, 2025. Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Amanda Anisimova, Coco Gauff, Madison Keys and Jasmine Paolini are among those who have qualified for the event.

Jessica Pegula and Taylor Gahagen lost their dog

Jessica Pegula and Taylor Gahagen are dog parents to three pets, namely Tucker, Dexter and Maddie.

Tucker is a chocolate Labrador retriever. Before being adopted, he was a service dog in training at K9s For Warriors. He died in May while Pegula was on tour in Europe.

“Unfortunately, on Tuesday we lost Tucker in just under a few hours—out of nowhere. My heart is filled with so much sadness. I didn’t even want to post this, but everyone knows how my dogs are a huge part of my life,” she said.
“If someone were to ask me how the pups were doing back home, I’d burst into tears. We love you and miss you so much. Not even 2 years since we lost Dex. I hope you’re with your favorite brother in doggie heaven."

Jessica Pegula's husband, Taylor Gahagen, hails from Williamsville, New York. He went to SUNY Fredonia for his bachelor’s in business administration. He earned his MBA from Canisius College. Gahagen worked under Pegula's parents owned Pegula Sports and Entertainment, for several years in marketing, brand strategy and corporate development.

Edited by Krutik Jain
