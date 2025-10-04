  • home icon
  PICTURES: John McEnroe's actress daughter Emily shares behind-the-scenes look into her experience on 'Monster: The Ed Gein Story' set

PICTURES: John McEnroe's actress daughter Emily shares behind-the-scenes look into her experience on 'Monster: The Ed Gein Story' set

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 04, 2025 05:18 GMT
John McEnroe
John McEnroe's actress daughter Emily shares behind-the-scenes look into her experience on 'Monster: The Ed Gein Story' set. Credit: GETTY

John McEnroe's daughter, Emily McEnroe, is an actress and she has reportedly wrapped up shooting episodes for Monster: The Ed Gein Story, the third season of the Monster anthology by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan.

The season, consisting of eight episodes, will premiere globally on Netflix on October 3, 2025. The main cast includes Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein, Laurie Metcalf as his mother Augusta, Suzanna Son, Tom Hollander, Vicky Krieps, Olivia Williams, Lesley Manville, Addison Rae, and others.

On Friday, Emily shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the horror series. In one photo, Emily poses beside "Mary Church, the real scripty from the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)," on the sets of the Monster. It was a crew member dressed as the infamous Leatherface, wearing the iconic yellow butcher’s apron, mask, and tie. The look took inspiration from the 1974 horror classic.

Other videos include Emily getting ready for her shots, a live shoot and one with the entire family of the Monster series.

Last year, Emily McEnroe made her debut in films by featuring in Futra Days starring opposite Rosanna Arquette and Tania Raymonde. Apart from shooting for Monster, Emily is also busy shooting for HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, starring opposite Larry David.

Emily will feature in "Song of the Bigfoot," which is directed by Brent Bishop. For Ghost in the Shell, she was Scarlett Johansson's voice double.

Emily McEnroe's chilling reply to nepotism accusations

Being the daughter of a star figure in John McEnroe, and his former wife, Tatum O'Neal, Emily McEnroe often sees her social media comment box pop up with baseless accusations of nepotism. Earlier this year, in July, she brought to the fore one such comment, and she chose to react calmly.

Emily won Best Comedy Short at IFS for Hi Mom (2023). In reference to this, a commentator accused her of nepotism, reacting:

"Not a good or interesting actress? Needing attention is a HUGE EPIDEMIC! Especially for SPOILED Nepo children with No talent"

Emily shared a screenshot of the comment in her Instagram story and posted:

"The verdict is in!"

Apart from acting, Emily McEnroe is also shooting for magazines. She was recently part of a photoshoot in LA where she styled herself in an agent's looks. She was shot by photographer Vanessa Beecroft.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Krutik Jain
