John McEnroe & Tatum O'Neal's daughter Emily responds to harsh nepo kid claim over IFS Award win

Emily McEnroe, a daughter of John McEnroe and his former wife Tatum O'Neal, reacted to a recent nepotism claim made by a user on social media regarding her Independent Filmmakers Showcase (IFS) Award back in 2023. Responding to 'spoiled Nepo children' remark, Emily shared a short message on her Instagram stories.

Emily was born in 1991 and pursued a career in the entertainment industry, following her mother, Tatum O'Neal, an Academy Award-winning actor. After John and Tatum divorced in 1994, the former gained custody of Emily and her two brothers.

John McEnroe, regarded as one of the best tennis players in the world, won a record 155 Open Era titles, including 77 in singles. McEnroe also bagged seven men's singles Grand Slam titles and was ranked No.1 for 269 weeks. Born to such a legendary tennis player and Oscar-winning actress, Emily has faced a nepotism stain on a few occasions.

Emily took to her Instagram stories to react to a comment made by a user on her post, which celebrated the IFS Award win for Best Comedy Short in 2023. She starred in the short film Hi Mom alongside Elyssia Koulouris. The comment read:

"Not a good or interesting actress? Needing attention is a HUGE EPIDEMIC! Especially for SPOILED Nepo children with No talent"

Emily shared a screenshot of this comment on her story, writing:

"The verdict is in! 👸."

Still taken from Emily's Instagram (source: @emily_mcenroe/Instagram)

John McEnroe married rock singer Patty Smyth in 1997 and has two daughters with her.

Emily McEnroe on what it was like to grow up with father John McEnroe

John McEnroe at the French Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Emily McEnroe recently revealed what it was like to grow up with her father and her siblings. In an interview with Hello! Magazine, Emily said that her household was lively but chaotic.

After John McEnroe and Tatum O’Neal got divorced, Emily would stay with John and her stepmother Patty Smyth and see her mother on the weekends. Sharing her experience growing up with her father, Emily said:

"You had to be loud to be noticed. We’ve had our fights like all families, but we’re there for each other."

Emily also added that John was a hands-on father, despite a busy schedule. She added:

"He did that week in, week out, no matter how busy his life was."

Following his retirement, McEnroe has provided commentary and analysis for various broadcasting channels such as ESPN, CBS, NBC, USA, and the BBC.

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More