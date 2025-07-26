  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • PICTURES: John McEnroe's daughter Emily enjoys serene river getaway with fiancé Timothy

PICTURES: John McEnroe's daughter Emily enjoys serene river getaway with fiancé Timothy

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 26, 2025 04:57 GMT
John McEnroe
John McEnroe's daughter Emily enjoys serene river getaway with fiancé Timothy. Credit: Emily/Instagram

John McEnroe's daughter, Emily, is enjoying her time with her fiancé and longtime boyfriend, Timothy, to whom she recently got engaged. The duo recently embarked on a water adventure to enjoy quality time with each other.

Ad

On Friday, Emily shared glimpses of a peaceful river retreat with Timothy. The series of Instagram Stories captured the couple floating on a clear, sunlit river surrounded by lush greenery.

Emily&#039;s Instagram story
Emily's Instagram story

In one image, Emily is seen lounging solo on a pink inflatable raft, playfully raising a leg while enjoying the calm waters. The next shots feature Timothy joining her, as the couple relax together on the raft, leaning into each other and enjoying the surroundings.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Emily McEnroe is the third child of the tennis legend and former actress Tatum O'Neal. She is working as an actor, voice artist and singer. She made her film debut in Futra Days in 2024 and has appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

John McEnroe's daughter Emily and Timothy got engaged in March

Earlier this year, Emily and her longtime partner Timothy decided to get engaged. In March, they announced their engagement via a heartfelt Instagram photo dump that included a selfie and multiple shots of Emily showing off her engagement ring. The caption read:

Ad
"forever & a day @timothyjmass"
Ad

Their engagement was announced just months after Emily’s sister Anna tied the knot in October 2024. Timothy and Emily McEnroe attended the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells with Emily’s father and step‑mother. Emily joined John McEnroe on stage during a family-friendly concert. She was singing while John played the guitar, making it an "unforgettable weekend."

Timothy appears in several photos shared from the event. In one photo, Timothy wore a shirt that joked:

Ad
"McEnroe said it better."
Ad

Emily also recently cheered for her brother Kevin, who started a new Substack subletter a few days ago. She reshared Kevin's post on her Instagram stories.

“My brilliant brother @kevinjmcenroe started a Substack,” she wrote. “& if you aren’t subscribed you’re fking crazy.”
Emily&#039;s Instagram story
Emily's Instagram story

All of John McEnroe's children with Tatum O'Neal are into the arts. While Emily is carving her career in singing and acting, Kevin is into writing, and her other brother Sean is a photographer and humanitarian.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications