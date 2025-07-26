PICTURES: John McEnroe's daughter Emily enjoys serene river getaway with fiancé Timothy

John McEnroe's daughter, Emily, is enjoying her time with her fiancé and longtime boyfriend, Timothy, to whom she recently got engaged. The duo recently embarked on a water adventure to enjoy quality time with each other.On Friday, Emily shared glimpses of a peaceful river retreat with Timothy. The series of Instagram Stories captured the couple floating on a clear, sunlit river surrounded by lush greenery.Emily's Instagram storyIn one image, Emily is seen lounging solo on a pink inflatable raft, playfully raising a leg while enjoying the calm waters. The next shots feature Timothy joining her, as the couple relax together on the raft, leaning into each other and enjoying the surroundings.Emily McEnroe is the third child of the tennis legend and former actress Tatum O'Neal. She is working as an actor, voice artist and singer. She made her film debut in Futra Days in 2024 and has appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm.John McEnroe's daughter Emily and Timothy got engaged in MarchEarlier this year, Emily and her longtime partner Timothy decided to get engaged. In March, they announced their engagement via a heartfelt Instagram photo dump that included a selfie and multiple shots of Emily showing off her engagement ring. The caption read:&quot;forever &amp; a day @timothyjmass&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTheir engagement was announced just months after Emily’s sister Anna tied the knot in October 2024. Timothy and Emily McEnroe attended the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells with Emily’s father and step‑mother. Emily joined John McEnroe on stage during a family-friendly concert. She was singing while John played the guitar, making it an &quot;unforgettable weekend.&quot;Timothy appears in several photos shared from the event. In one photo, Timothy wore a shirt that joked:&quot;McEnroe said it better.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEmily also recently cheered for her brother Kevin, who started a new Substack subletter a few days ago. She reshared Kevin's post on her Instagram stories.“My brilliant brother @kevinjmcenroe started a Substack,” she wrote. “&amp; if you aren’t subscribed you’re fking crazy.”Emily's Instagram storyAll of John McEnroe's children with Tatum O'Neal are into the arts. While Emily is carving her career in singing and acting, Kevin is into writing, and her other brother Sean is a photographer and humanitarian.