PICTURES: Maria Sharapova reunites with son Theo in adorable fashion, turns up the style in New York after lightning Wimbledon visit

Maria Sharapova shared highlights of her time at a New York event, wearing Stella McCartney as she spent time with her son, Theodore. The former player was recently at Wimbledon, turning up the glamour as she headlined the list of personalities in the famed All England Club lawn.

Maria Sharapova, the five-time Grand Slam winner, was one of the prominent names in her sport since she broke through to the top after her title-winning feat at the 2004 Wimbledon. She ended that year as the WTA Finals champion and the top-ranked female player. The Russian claimed her first title at Roland Garros in 2012, achieving a career Grand Slam, and won an Olympic silver medal at the Games.

Having retired in 2020, the 38-year-old continued to contribute in the sporting realm and engaged herself in multiple brand campaigns and others. She was recently in attendance at the 2025 Wimbledon, sharing a frame with David Beckham at the All England Club.

As per her recent Instagram post, Maria Sharapova attended an event at the River Cafe in New York, wearing a breezy Stella McCartney outfit and picking the picture with her son, Theodore, as her favorite. She also met supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

"Last slide is my fave," her caption read.

Sharapova recently celebrated her son, Theo's birthday, and posted a picture of the special day on her Instagram. She captioned:

"This is 3!!! 🎈It’s really true. It goes so so fast"

Sharapova and her fiance Alexander Gilkes have been together since 2018 and welcomed their first child in 2022.

Maria Sharapova was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame

Sharapova at the Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora - Arrivals - (Source: Getty)

Maria Sharapova, the highest-paid female athlete in the world for 11 consecutive years, forged one of the most succesful sporting careers. In October 2024, the Russian was named in the International Tennis Hall of Fame in the class of 2025. Sharapova reacted to the official news on her X handle, writing:

"Incredibly grateful to receive this honor. 🤍 A big thank you to The Hall of Fame, and to all the voters. Most importantly, this recognition is such a beautiful reminder of the deep appreciation I have for my fans. Each one of you made me reach for the stars ✨ and look at what we have achieved together. Thank you."

The five-time Grand Slam champion was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She became the UNDP Goodwill Ambassador in 2017, managing the Chernobyl Recovery and Development Programme.

