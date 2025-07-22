PICTURES: Maria Sharapova turns up the style in relaxing beach getaway with 3-year-old son Theo

Maria Sharapova recently shared a sneak peek of spending adorable moments with her three-year-old son, Theodore. The latter was welcomed to the family by the former tennis player on July 1, 2022.

Ad

Sharapova was one of the most formidable players in tennis, as she won a total of 36 WTA singles titles in the course of her career, which includes five Grand Slam titles. She announced her retirement from the sport after competing at the Australian Open in 2020. Shortly after her retirement, she got engaged to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020 and welcomed their son two years later in 2022.

The former tennis player frequently shares updates about her son on social media; however, she never reveals his face. From going on an outing with him to playing games with him at home, she usually posts about them on Instagram. Most recently, she shared glimpses of spending quality time with Theodore on a beach getaway on her Instagram stories.

Ad

Trending

In the first one, she shared a picture of Theo playing with sand with his toys and also showcased the picturesque beauty of the beach.

Sharapova's Instagram story

In the next story, she uploaded a picture of her in a boat, enjoying the beauty of the beach. Here is the snippet of the same:

Ad

Sharapova's Instagram story

A few days ahead of this, Maria Sharapova shared an emotional message, celebrating his son's third birthday.

Ad

When Maria Sharapova reflected on handling motherhood and her son, Theodore

Maria Sharapova once sat for a conversation with the Tennis Channel, where she fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of motherhood and her son, Theo. The former American tennis player reflected on her journey as a mother and how she has been raising her son, Theo, who recently turned three years old.

Ad

Opening up about how she drew experience from her tennis career in her role as a mother, she said:

"It's going. There's a lot of negotiation skills that go on with parenthood which I didn't know that the negotiations that I learned through my career in business and in the sport that I would apply to parenthood. But I'm learning about that every day. You got to give something to take something," Maria Sharapova said.

Ad

Stating that motherhood is one of the 'best things' that happened to her, she added:

"It's been one of the best things that's happened to me in my life and I get to teach him and grow with him. I get to learn through his actions and his findings. He's exploring the world and I get to explore with him. He has very long eyelashes and I don't know where they come from but I appreciate them."

Maria Sharapova recently penned an emotional note for her son, Theo, after he gave her a beautiful bouquet on the special occasion of Mother's Day on May 11, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More