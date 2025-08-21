  • home icon
PICTURES: Naomi Osaka cuts stylish figure as she hits NYC streets for chic photoshoot ahead of US Open

By Krutik Jain
Modified Aug 21, 2025 04:54 GMT
Naomi Osaka cuts stylish figure as she hits NYC streets for chic photoshoot ahead of US Open.
Naomi Osaka cuts stylish figure as she hits NYC streets for chic photoshoot ahead of US Open. Credit: GETTY

Naomi Osaka brought her fashion game to New York with her latest photoshoot. The four-time Grand Slam champion turned heads with a striking street-style photoshoot in New York City.

Osaka donned a voluminous white mini dress by Palomo Spain, complementing it with jewelry from Alexis Bittar. She wore black Wolford stockings and sleek Ferragamo heels. The shoot was styled by KJ Moody and captured by photographer Sebastian Kim. Marty Harper styled her hair and Samantha Lau made her shine with picture-perfect makeup.

"City girl," Osaka captioned the post, while tagging several artists who helped her in the photoshoot.
The photoshoot comes ahead of her US Open campaign and the release of her second documentary on the big screen titled "The Second Set." The documentary provides an insightful look into how Naomi Osaka has been managing on and off-court life after becoming a mother two years ago.

Naomi Osaka made doubles debut with Gael Monfils at US Open

The doubles team of Naomi Osaka of Japan and Gael Monfils of France talk during the match against the team of Caty McNally of the United States and Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during the mixed doubles first round at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
The doubles team of Naomi Osaka of Japan and Gael Monfils of France talk during the match against the team of Caty McNally of the United States and Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during the mixed doubles first round at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

Noami Osaka joined hands with Frenchman Gael Monfils for the 2024 US Open mixed doubles event. Monfils replaces Australia's Nick Kyrgios as Osaka's doubles partner with the former suffering from a knee injury. The new partnerships had only 133 doubles match experience combined.

Osaka and Monfils were eliminated in the opening round by Lorenzo Musetti and Caty McNally, with a 5-3, 4-2 defeat in the Fast Four format. After the match, Osaka shared her gratitude for the veteran to pair with her at Flushing Meadows.

“My GOAT. Thank you Gael Monfils for playing with me, it’s such an honour,” Osaka wrote. “See you in a few days NY... “Played with my GOAT [Monfils]. Happy I can cross this off the bucket list.”
Naomi Osaka, who has not won a Grand Slam since becoming a mother, is slowly getting back to his former dominant self. Earlier in July, she won her first title at the WTA 125-level L’Open 35 de Saint-Malo after returning to the tour. She defeated Kaja Juvan 6-1, 7-5 in the final. It was her first clay court professional victory and first tournament win since winning the 2021 Australian Open.

Most recently, she reached the final of the high-profile WTA 1000 National Bank Open in Montreal. There she was defeated by 18-year-old Canadian sensation Victoria Mboko in a three-set match: 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Krutik Jain

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
