PICTURES: Naomi Osaka shows off her streetwear style at NY Liberty vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game days after Wimbledon heartbreak

Naomi Osaka recently enjoyed a fun outing at a WNBA game. The tennis star was dealt with a heartbreaking exit at the Wimbledon Championships earlier this month and is now enjoying some time away from the tennis courts.

Osaka began her campaign in England with a dominant straight sets win over Talia Gibson. Up next, she disposed of Katerina Siniakova in the same manner. However, the Japanese’s journey came to an abrupt end after she was defeated by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in her third round match.

Now, fresh off of her heartbreak in Wimbledon, Naomi Osaka recently attended the WNBA clash between NY Liberty and Atlanta Dream. The two-time Grand Slam champion was court-side during the match, and sported an impeccable streetwear style outfit.

During her outing, Osaka also showed her support for the Liberty and posed for a snap with basketball legend Breanna Stewart, who is a three-time WNBA champion, a three-time Olympic gold-medalist, and a three-time World Cup winner. Osaka had plenty to cheer for during the game, as the Liberty came back from a major deficit to clinch a 79-72 victory over the Atlanta Dream.

Naomi Osaka shares glimpses of her time in New York after Wimbledon exit

Osaka at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

After her disappointing third-round exit at Wimbledon, Naomi Osaka headed back to the USA to prepare for the upcoming hard court season. In the midst of it all, the tennis star paid a visit to New York.

Taking to Instagram, she shared some snaps of her trip. Dazzling in a stunning black and brown outfit that she paired with a purple purse, Osaka captioned the post,

“Im a mommy… Mamicita?”

After her Wimbledon loss, Osaka lamented her performance at the grass-court Major while showing her enthusiasm for the upcoming tournaments, saying in a post-match press conference,

"I'm just going to be a negative human being today. I'm so sorry. I have nothing positive to say about myself. Honestly, right now I'm just really upset. No person wants to feel this way, like, multiple times throughout the year, but tennis players are crazy, so. I'm glad to be done with this, and I'm looking forward to the hard courts.”

With the hard court season right around the corner, Naomi Osaka will likely be focused on the US Open, the final Grand Slam of the year. The 27-year-old has previously lifted the trophy twice in New York and she will be in the hunt for her third victory at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

