PICTURES: Naomi Osaka turns heads in stylish dress as she makes striking TV appearance ahead of US Open

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will premiere her new documentary, &quot;The Second Set,&quot; on August 24, 2025, on Tubi. To promote it, Osaka made her way to the New York studio of &quot;The Today Show&quot; ahead of the upcoming US Open mixed doubles event, where she will pair with Gael Monfils.On Monday, August 18, Osaka shared multiple photos in which she can be seen posing in a muted gray belted dress paired with black tights and high-heeled shoes. She carried a gray handbag to match the tone of the outfit. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOsaka is coming off a runner-up finish at the Canadian Open, where she was defeated by an 18-year-old, Victoria Mboko. She withdrew her name from the Cincinnati Masters and will next be seen in the US Open.Naomi Osaka talks about her documentaryAUGUST 18: (L-R) Kathleen Jayme, Naomi Osaka, and Gayle King attend &quot;Naomi Osaka: The Second Set&quot; New York screening at The Roxy Cinema on August 18, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)Naomi Osaka's newest documentary, &quot;The Second Set,&quot; is produced by her own creative house, Hana Kuma, and Nike. It is a “love letter” to her daughter, Shai, born in July 2023.&quot;I'm a tennis player, but I'm more than just an athlete,&quot; Naomi said in the trailer of her recent documentary. &quot;I've never had a life outside of tennis.&quot;“One of my biggest motivators was …for people to, like, understand the story of motherhood,&quot; she said. “But also, I kind of wanted a little time capsule for my daughter to watch when she grows up.”In the documentary, she discusses the physical and emotional tolls of pregnancy and postpartum life and captures her struggles on the court. She further hits back at detractors who find her pregnancy the end of her career. But for her, it is the start of a new chapter.&quot;I have multiple identities. My return to the sport is a love letter for moms,&quot; she added. &quot;Some people say she ended my career, but for me, it feels like she started my career... Nothing is ever over and you're never out of the game.&quot;This is the second documentary on Osaka. Previously, she collaborated with Netflix in 2021 and released &quot;Naomi Osaka: Playing By Her Own Rules.&quot; Through these stories, Osaka is opening up about her struggles with mental health in the wake of overwhelming expectations.