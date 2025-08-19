  • home icon
PICTURES: Naomi Osaka turns heads in stylish dress as she makes striking TV appearance ahead of US Open

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 19, 2025 03:48 GMT
&quot;Naomi Osaka: The Second Set&quot; New York Screening - Source: Getty
Naomi Osaka turns heads in stylish dress as she makes striking TV appearance ahead of US Open - Source: Getty

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will premiere her new documentary, "The Second Set," on August 24, 2025, on Tubi. To promote it, Osaka made her way to the New York studio of "The Today Show" ahead of the upcoming US Open mixed doubles event, where she will pair with Gael Monfils.

On Monday, August 18, Osaka shared multiple photos in which she can be seen posing in a muted gray belted dress paired with black tights and high-heeled shoes. She carried a gray handbag to match the tone of the outfit.

Osaka is coming off a runner-up finish at the Canadian Open, where she was defeated by an 18-year-old, Victoria Mboko. She withdrew her name from the Cincinnati Masters and will next be seen in the US Open.

Naomi Osaka talks about her documentary

AUGUST 18: (L-R) Kathleen Jayme, Naomi Osaka, and Gayle King attend &quot;Naomi Osaka: The Second Set&quot; New York screening at The Roxy Cinema on August 18, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
AUGUST 18: (L-R) Kathleen Jayme, Naomi Osaka, and Gayle King attend "Naomi Osaka: The Second Set" New York screening at The Roxy Cinema on August 18, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Naomi Osaka's newest documentary, "The Second Set," is produced by her own creative house, Hana Kuma, and Nike. It is a “love letter” to her daughter, Shai, born in July 2023.

"I'm a tennis player, but I'm more than just an athlete," Naomi said in the trailer of her recent documentary. "I've never had a life outside of tennis."
“One of my biggest motivators was …for people to, like, understand the story of motherhood," she said. “But also, I kind of wanted a little time capsule for my daughter to watch when she grows up.”
In the documentary, she discusses the physical and emotional tolls of pregnancy and postpartum life and captures her struggles on the court. She further hits back at detractors who find her pregnancy the end of her career. But for her, it is the start of a new chapter.

"I have multiple identities. My return to the sport is a love letter for moms," she added. "Some people say she ended my career, but for me, it feels like she started my career... Nothing is ever over and you're never out of the game."

This is the second documentary on Osaka. Previously, she collaborated with Netflix in 2021 and released "Naomi Osaka: Playing By Her Own Rules." Through these stories, Osaka is opening up about her struggles with mental health in the wake of overwhelming expectations.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
