PICTURES: Naomi Osaka turns up the style in chic 'business casual' look as she steps out in New York amid US Open

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 20, 2025 05:07 GMT
PICTURES: Naomi Osaka turns up the style in chic
PICTURES: Naomi Osaka turns up the style in chic 'business casual' look as she steps out in New York amid US Open. Credit: GETTY

Naomi Osaka made a strong fashion statement on Tuesday, August 19, just before the US Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion turned heads with her outfit.

On Tuesday, Osaka posted multiple photos where she can be seen leaning against a metallic wall, sporting an oversized zip-up jacket in gray and maroon. She paired the look with shorts, black tights, and pointed heels. She captioned the post:

"Business casual"
On the tennis front, Osaka's appearance in the mixed doubles event ended in the first match. Gael Monfils and Osaka were defeated by Lorenzo Musetti and Caty McNally, 5-3, 4-2.

Naomi Osaka returns to the big screen to cover her journey as a mother

The aforementioned Instagram post comes four days before the scheduled release of her documentary "The Second Set," which covers her life as a mother to daughter Shai while handling her professional tennis career. Tubi hosted the official screening of the documentary on Tuesday at The Roxy Cinema in NYC.

Naomi Osaka’s production company, Hana Kuma, Nike, and Uninterrupted (LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s media venture) have produced the documentary under Kathleen Jaym's direction. During an exclusive interview with People, Osaka tells fans that becoming a mother is not career-ending but rather the start of something new.

"I have multiple identities. My return to the sport is a love letter for moms," Osaka said. "Some people say she ended my career, but for me, it feels like she started my career."
Meanwhile, during her interview with Today, Osaka revealed that her two-year-old daughter Shai will be in the stands to watch her compete at Flushing Meadows. The four-time Grand Slam champion said it would be her daughter's first tennis match.

"It would be her first time at a tennis match, so I don't know how loud she's going to be," Osaka said.

Naomi Osaka also revealed the motivation behind releasing the documentary, which sheds light on her motherhood. She added:

"I think for me, honestly, one of my biggest motivators was, of course, for people to understand the story of motherhood. But, also I kind of wanted a little time capsule for my daughter to watch when she grows up."

Naomi Osaka welcomed her daughter, Shai, in July 2023 with her ex-boyfriend Cordae. It remains to be seen if she can win her fifth Grand Slam title in New York with her daughter cheering her from the stands.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline

