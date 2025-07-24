PICTURES: Novak Djokovic enjoys the company of $75M-worth soccer star as he unwinds in Croatia ahead of US Open series

Novak Djokovic took a short beach break where he enjoyed the company of soccer star Luka Modric. They were also joined by Croatian soccer player Mateo Kovacic and UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.The former World No. 1 recently withdrew from the 2025 Canadian Open set to begin on July 26. He was last seen on-court at the Wimbledon semi-finals, where he lost to the eventual champion, Jannik Sinner.Djokovic took his time away from the ATP tour to unwind on a secluded Croatian islet off the coast of Korcula. The Inn that hosted the sporting elites posted a picture of Djokovic, $75 million worth soccer star Modric (as per celebritynetworth.com), Kovacic, and Ceferin embracing each other and smiling into the camera. Djokovic re-shared the post later on his Instagram story.&quot;Today we had a pleasure to host legends only🤩 Novak Đoković, Aleksandar Čeferin, Luka Modrić &amp; Mateo Kovačić,&quot; the hosts wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn another picture, Modric and Kovacic held up a white polo neck each with a message written for them by the 24-time Grand Slam champion.&quot;For Matea. From the heart. I wish you all the best,&quot; read Kovacic's shirt [translated from Croatian].&quot;For Legendary Luka. From the heart as a keepsake. All the best brother,&quot; read Modric's shirt [translated from Croatian].Screengrab from @back4moro on InstagramOn the field, Luka Modric parted ways with Real Madrid in May after 13 seasons with the club. He has joined AC Milan on a free transfer.Kovacic is recuperating after surgery for an Achilles injury and will miss the FIFA Club World Cup. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic will be eyeing a historic 25th Grand Slam title at the US Open in September.Novak Djokovic will be on the hunt for his fifth US Open titleNovak Djokovic at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Image: GettyNovak Djokovic will be eyeing a fifth US Open Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows that will take place from August 24 to September 7.Djokovic defeated one of his archrivals at the time, Rafael Nadal, to notch his first US Open and his 4th Grand Slam victory in 2011. His next triumph at the hardcourt Major came in 2015, where he defeated tennis legend Roger Federer in the final.The Serb later won the Grand Slam title in 2018 and went on to win it again in 2023, defeating Juan Martin Del Potro and Daniil Medvedev in the finals, respectively.If he does lift the coveted trophy this year, the 24-time Grand Slam champion will equal Roger Federer's record of most US Open titles won.