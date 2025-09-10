24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic has officially traded Belgrade for the sun-kissed shores of Athens. After a heartbreaking US Open semifinal exit against Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic has arrived in Greece's capital with his family, and he’s already settling in.Their change to a new country isn't new. This summer, Djokovic and his wife Jelena scouted homes and schools for their two children: son Stefan and daughter Tara. After months of deliberation, they found a home in Glyfada, situated in the southern suburbs of Athens. According to a Greek publication, Stefan and Tara have already started at a private school nearby.On Tuesday, pictures of Djokovic playing tennis with his son in Greece started doing the rounds on the internet. Djokovic and Stefan trained in Kavouri, a neighborhood in Vouliagmeni, Greece.Apart from that, Novak Djokovic is already looking beyond his tennis career. While the tennis icon is still active on the tour, he's scouting for a spot to set up his tennis academy. According to the same publication, the Tatoi Club is emerging as a preferred spot.The Serbian legend will feature in the upcoming ATP 250 in Athens (Nov 2-8). There, he'll share the court with fellow star Stefanos Tsitsipas. There is a possibility that Novak Djokovic could feature in Greece's Davis Cup showdown against Brazil later this month.Novak Djokovic's 25th Grand Slam pursuit ends in semifinalFor the last two seasons, the Grand Slam events have been a loop. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have shared all the major titles, and it is costing Novak Djokovic's pursuit of the 25th Grand Slam title.The recently concluded US Open was no different. Despite being at the age of 38, the Serb showed his poise as he cruised into the semifinals at Flushing Meadows after beating Taylor Fritz, 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, in the quarterfinal.Up next was Carlos Alcaraz, whom he had defeated earlier at the Australian Open. This time around, the Serbian star came up short and was shown the exit in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 [4], 6-2. Alcaraz went on to win the title after defeating Sinner, avenging his loss in the Wimbledon championship.Meanwhile, for Djokovic, it marked the fourth Grand Slam of 2025, where he fell short in the semifinals. He openly acknowledged the challenge he faces against Alcaraz and Sinner.&quot;I'm happy with my level of tennis, but you know, it's just the physicality of it,&quot; Djokovic said. &quot;It will be very difficult for me in the future to overcome the hurdle of Sinner, Alcaraz, in the best-of-five on the Grand Slams. I think I have a better chance (in) best-of-three, but best-of-five, it's tough.&quot;Despite a repeat in pattern, Djokovic has not given up on his dreams to become a Grand Slam champion for the 25th time.