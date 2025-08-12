PICTURES: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian finds creative method to involve daughters Olympia and Adira in his workout

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared a glimpse of an adorable father-daughter moment. Ohanian no longer needs dumbbells to work on his biceps and upper body. His two-year-old, Adira, and seven-year-old, Olympia, have become the perfect replacements for his workout these days.On Monday, Ohanian posted a short clip, showcasing his creative approach to strength training. The 42-year-old tech entrepreneur could be seen lying on his back in his living room, engaging in what could only be described as a combination of weightlifting and quality dad time.In one shot, Ohanian held Olympia, dressed in a mint green top and white shorts, suspended in the air in a &quot;flying plank&quot; position. Another showed baby Adira, in an adorable lilac dress, lifted above him like a tiny ballerina mid-flight. Ohanian lifted both of them to work on his upper body.Ohanian's Instagram/@alexisohanianAlexis Ohanian posts such adorable moments with his daughters almost every day. He has a special pancake and farm visit tradition on Sundays, and he tries to give as much time to them as possible.Serena Williams also creates her moments with her daughters. She recently took them on a trip to Niagara Falls, fulfilling the promise she made to Olympia a year ago to take her to visit the Seven Wonders of the World.&quot;A year ago I told @olympiaohanian that we would start an epic girls trip that would include the 7 wonders of the world, and there are alot of them! Natural wonders. Man made wonders. Ancient wonders. So we are going to do them all. We started with #NiagaraFalls … where to next?&quot; she wrote in the caption.Sweet moments between Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and his daughtersAlexis Ohanian loves to dedicate time to both of his daughters: Olympia (born 2017) and Adira (born 2023). Recently, he shared an art crafted by Olympia in the book &quot;The Club.&quot; It featured a girl, a dog, and a rainbow overhead. Ohanian only realized this when he opened the book.“Never short on options for bookmarks when you have kids,” Ohanian wrote on X.Like Sunday's rituals, Ohanian also shared a tradition in place on Saturday, which he calls the Crepe Saturday ritual. He posted photos highlighting little hands helping with homemade crêpes.&quot;The Ohanian girls got their Crêpe Saturday,&quot; Ohanian wrote in the caption.Moreover, just days ago, Ohanian gave his followers an insight into a mini golf outing with Olympia. The photo he posted had a large shark statue in the backdrop. Later that same day, he also made homemade pasta with her daughter.For Alexis Ohanian, his daughters are his pride and go-to persons outside of work.