PICTURES: Serena Williams turns up the glamor in stunning Gucci look at Milan Fashion Week, leaves Taylor Townsend in awe

Serena Williams may have retired from tennis, but her fashion looks still make it to the top pages. Her recent display at Milan Fashion Week saw her donning a sleek black Gucci gown adorned with dramatic feather detailing at the collar, cuffs and hemline.She posted the photo on her Instagram on Tuesday. In the backdrop of her photo, there's an entrance with Gucci written on top of it. She captioned the post:&quot;Only playing the cards I was dealt ♠️ @gucci&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral celebrities reacted to his fashionable look of the 23-time Grand Slam champion. American women's doubles star Taylor Townsend was particularly left in awe. She commented:&quot;Snatched my breath away 👏🙌❤️.&quot;Serena Williams' IG postSerena Williams frequently wears Gucci pieces at high-profile events. In 2022, she attended Gucci’s &quot;The Beloved Show&quot; campaign. In Nov. 2021, she sat front row at Milan Fashion Week for the &quot;Gucci Love Parade&quot; show in Hollywood. In Feb. 2022, she and her family, including husband Alexis Ohanian and daughters Olympia and Adira, were in attendance for Gucci’s &quot;Exquisite Gucci&quot; show in Milan.Serena Williams leads NikeSKIMS’ debut campaignOn Monday, Serena Williams, Sha'Carri Richardson were part of among over 50 athletes to feature in the new activewear line of NikeSKIMS, which is a result of a collaboration between the sneaker giant with Kim Kardashian.&quot;Built from Nike’s unparalleled relationship with athletes and SKIMS’ solutions-first approach, NikeSKIMS delivers what no other brand can: a new aesthetic and system of dress, obsessively crafted for the body, from the studio to the gym and beyond,&quot; the release said.Williams described the activewear as &quot;like butter on your skin,&quot; saying she feels &quot;unstoppable when training in it.&quot;The collection will be unveiled on September 26, 2025, via Nike.com, SKIMS.com, and select flagship retail locations. The collection includes 58 silhouettes spread across seven distinct sub-lines. Sizes of all ranges will be available in the collection.&quot;Skims is very body-oriented -- we do swimwear, loungewear, shapewear -- so our next evolution was that we really wanted to do activewear,&quot; Kardashian told VOGUE about her collaboration with Nike. &quot;Our dream was to work with Nike: Their legacy, innovation, and athlete insights -- it was the perfect thing to mix with Skims, and our dedication to the female form.&quot;Richardson has also shared about this new activewear line, NikeSKIMS. She said:&quot;Wearing NikeSKIMS makes me feel confident and unrestricted. I feel fierce knowing I can look and feel this good while working hard.”Williams has been actively involved in collaborating with different fashion houses and brands even after retirement.