Pierre-Hugues Herbert says he has "great respect" for Novak Djokovic for prioritizing personal beliefs over titles

Pierre-Hugues Herbert has come out in support of Novak Djokovic over the Serb's vaccination stance, saying he respects the World No. 1 for sticking to his personal beliefs even if they could jeopardize his chances of becoming the GOAT.

Djokovic revealed in a recent interview that he would be willing to forgo the opportunity to win more Grand Slam titles rather than be forced to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Herbert, who was the first player to withdraw from last month's Australian Open due to vaccine mandates, said he backed the Serb for staying true to his principles.

"It is very important that he has clarified that this is his current vision, but that it does not have to be the one he always has, but that it can change," Herbert was quoted as saying by Punto de Break. "The truth is that I have great respect for him for being able to put aside the possibility of being the best in history for his convictions in a non-sporting matter."

Herbert shares the same sentiment as Novak Djokovic on vaccinations. According to the Frenchman, athletes must be allowed to decide what they put into their bodies.

Herbert stressed that individual freedom is "more important" than tennis, and pointed out that he gave up the chance to win the men's doubles title in Melbourne by sticking to his views.

"We are fortunate to live in countries with individual freedom and, for me, that is above all else. Being free is more important than being a tennis player," he said. "I gave up going to Melbourne even though I knew I had a great opportunity to win the title in doubles with Mahut, so I have felt very identified with the interview that Novak gave."

Novak Djokovic could miss the French Open

2021 French Open - Day Fifteen

As things stand, Djokovic runs the risk of being denied entry into France for Roland Garros. According to a recent law introduced by the French authorities, only people who are vaccinated will be allowed into public places such as stadiums and parks.

Djokovic's positive COVID-19 test in December will also not allow him to gain entry into the country as a positive test is only valid for four months in France.

However, the Serb will likely be allowed to defend his title at Wimbledon as England currently does not have any vaccine mandates for visitors.

Edited by Arvind Sriram