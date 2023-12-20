"Pinch me, I must be dreaming" - Leylah Fernandez pens heartfelt message of gratitude after bagging Player of the Year award for 2023

Leylah Fernandez has expressed her profound gratitude towards her family and coaching team upon receiving Tennis Canada's Player of the Year award for the 2023 season.

Fernandez recently bagged the 2023 Tennis Canada Excellence Award for Player of the Year. Meanwhile, Felix Auger-Aliassime secured the honor in the men's category.

Although Fernandez experienced underwhelming results in singles at Grand Slam tournaments this season, she showcased her doubles prowess, reaching the women's doubles French Open final alongside Taylor Townsend. She also clinched her third career singles title at the Hong Kong Open, defeating Katerina Siniakova in the final.

However, her standout performance came when she led Team Canada to its first Billie Jean King Cup title. The 21-year-old delivered an exceptional performance at the prestigious team event, winning all five of her matches. Her stellar showing earned her the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers Heart Award earlier this year. She also received a nomination for the BJK Cup Finals Heart Award, the winner of which is yet to be announced.

Leylah Fernandez recently took to social media and celebrated her achievements, expressing her appreciation for the overwhelming support she received during the year.

"🌟🏆 What a wild ride it's been! 🚀 Massive thanks to the incredible souls who cast their votes and cheered me on every step of the way. Snagging Player of the Year and the BJK Finals Heart Award? Pinch me, I must be dreaming! 🙌 ," Leylah Fernandez captioned her post on Instagram.

The 21-year-old also penned a heartfelt message of gratitude for her Team Canada peers, coach and family, thanking them for their instrumental roles in her success.

"Big love to my rockstar Team Canada, the powerhouse performance crew, my coach who's my secret weapon, and of course, my fam 💖 This victory isn't just mine—it's a shoutout to every single one of you who played a part in this crazy journey. Here’s to more crushing it together!" she added.

Leylah Fernandez: "It wasn't a very good season for me, I give myself 4 out of 10"

Leylah Fernandez recently made an honest admission about her struggle with losing her on-court identity while attempting to modify her playing style. She candidly stated that this resulted in her experiencing several early exits from tournaments.

"I lost my identity on the tennis court. I wanted to change my tennis, and it didn't help me. I lost a lot in the first and second rounds," Leylah Fernandez said as quoted by RDS.

The Canadian credited her father and coach, Jorge, for his honesty, which helped her recognize her on-court troubles.

"But I'm very lucky to have parents who are honest with me. My father Jorge told me that I was lost on the courts, that I didn't seem to be having fun like before," she continued.

Despite achieving success in the latter half of the season, Fernandez acknowledged that her season had been subpar overall. However, she also expressed optimism, stating that her confidence had been renewed heading into 2024.

"It wasn't a very good season for me. I give myself 4 out of 10 if I can be honest. It gave me a lot of confidence for the pre-season, to start training again and play well, I hope, in 2024," she said.