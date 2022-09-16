"Pique doesn't care about tennis, what he wants is to find a system that will bring him money" - French tennis federation president slams Davis Cup organization 

Giles Moreton, president of the French tennis federation, slammed Gerad Pique and the Kosmos Group for changing the format of the Davis cup, deviating from the older and more traditional format of the event. Moreton is currently on a trip to Hamburg to support the French national team in their Davis Cup endeavors.

The new format features 24 nations competing for 12 qualifying places in the event. The ties will occur in four cities - Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Valencia. Post the finals, there will be a knock-out stage which will be held in Malaga and the champion will be crowned after the knock-out stage.

As a result of the change in the format, there have been many outbursts among players, officials, and fans. The French tennis federation President accused Gerad Pique in an interview with SportKlub of prioritizing money over tennis.

It's not serious for me. Pique doesn't care about tennis. What he wants is to find a system that will bring him money. They have lost a lot of money in these three years and now the prize pool is nowhere near what we started with. I think the interest in sports has completely disappeared," he said.

"Who in this city will be interested in the duel between Belgium & Australia?" - Moreton raises questions on new Davis Cup format

French tennis federation president Giles Moreton

Giles Moreton has raised a few questions about the new layout of the Davis Cup. He stated that very few people would like to watch a match in a host country that isn't competing in the match-up, pointing out that that the Belgium vs Australia tie is being held in Hamburg.

He stated that the host cities had paid huge amounts of money to hold the tournament's matches but are now running on a loss. Moreton further expressed his desire to make France the organizer of the Davis Cup.

"Maybe the duel between Germany and France in Hamburg will be interesting. But who in this city will be interested in the duel between Belgium and Australia?" he said.

"The host cities paid big money to host. And now they are at an obvious loss. We have been involved in negotiations since Gerard Pique first put forward the plans. We as France would like to return to organizing the Davis Cup," he added.

