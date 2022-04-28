"Play a couple of games, win against good players, and then it will all get better quickly." - Rublev on how Novak Djokovic can rediscover his best form

Novak Djokovic has had a difficult 2022 season so far, with the World No. 1 unable to play in tournaments consistently due to his unvaccinated status, with several months of sparse or no action.

Djokovic lost to Rublev in the final of the Serbia Open this year and has struggled for form after a stop-start season he has endured thus far. Rublev, speaking in an interview, understood the difficulty Djokovic is going through at the moment.

"No, it has nothing to do with the feeling of the ball or physics at all. It's more psychological. When you're under pressure, you don't know if you'll be able to play at all or not. Then the Covid rules are abruptly abolished, you understand that there will be an opportunity to play the season."

Rublev continued, adding that the lack of play led to Djokovic having no rhythm and that playing more matches will help the Serb.

"But most of them did not perform, but were in these experiences. And if you start playing at the first tournament in the UAE, Monte Carlo at No. 1, then expectations are high. But you didn't play, there's no rhythm — it gets lost quickly. I'm sure when he's training, it's perfect to catch the confidence for a match. Play a couple of games, win against good players, and then it will all get better quickly."

Novak Djokovic was unable to defend his title in Australia due to the visa controversy Down Under. The Serb also missed out on the Sunshine Double due to similar visa issues due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19.

MOHAMED🇪🇬🇮🇹🌙 @M_asr_10 A point that ONLY Novak Djokovic can win

A point that ONLY Novak Djokovic can winhttps://t.co/ZRzfsEdimE

"There are some moments that remained in my head." - Andrey Rublev on the win against Novak Djokovic in Belgrade

Djokovic in action at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Despite facing a rusty Novak Djokovic in the finals of the Serbia Open, Rublev spoke about the moments he remembers from this win against the Serb. Rublev said:

"It depends in what format. If it's just a flashback that it was a cool week, then yes. There are some moments that remained in my head. It is to think or remember, to scroll through in your head, what happened to win in the final against Novak - there is no such thing."

Edited by Keshav Gopalan