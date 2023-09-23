"Play real tennis please" - Fans react to Maria Sharapova teaming up with John McEnroe to face Steffi Graf & Agassi in Pickleball Slam 2

Maria Sharapova is all set to make waves again as she teams up with John McEnroe in the upcoming Pickleball Slam 2, where the duo will be facing off against tennis power couple Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi.

The event, slated for February 2024 at the Seminole Hardrock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, has stirred a mix of excitement, anticipation, and playful banter among fans on social media.

The inaugural edition of the Pickleball Slam saw Agassi and Roddick winning the $1 million prize money. This time, Agassi and Graf are pairing up, urging their competitors to be at their best and promising a thrilling experience for fans and participants alike.

Maria Sharapova expressed her competitive spirit and a hint of nervousness and anxiety about the event in a new promo video recently. Tennis fans, however, were not ecstatic about the idea of seeing Sharapova return to court not for tennis but for pickleball.

"play real tennis plz Masha", one fan reacted.

Expand Tweet

Another fan joked about how Sharapova can finally serve and volley for the first time in her career now that she has moved to pickleball.

"Are you telling me that Masha will finally serve and volley in her career?", the user commented.

Expand Tweet

"Disappointing. Why not play a tennis exhibition match instead?", another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fans reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Dare I say I am getting a little competitive, and slightly nervous and anxious" - Maria Sharapova on Pickleball Slam 2

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

The Pickleball Slam 2 has already created a buzz, with the Russian tennis star conveying how much she was looking forward to the exhibition, stating:

"I'm playing pickleball, and not just any pickleball. I am playing with John McEnroe against Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi on February 4 in Miami at the Hardrock. It's the Pickleball Slam 2, and dare I say I am getting a little competitive, and slightly nervous and anxious. But don't mind me, I can't wait to see you there. Tune in, watch us, support us."

Sharapova humorously forgot the team name for herself and McEnroe, which was later revealed as "Team Mac" by John McEnroe. Steffi Graf, who will be teaming up with Andre Agassi, also sent a message to Sharapova and McEnroe, telling them to bring their A-game.

Graf expressed her excitement and anticipation for the event as well, stating that she is looking forward to a great time as the inaugural edition was a "blast."