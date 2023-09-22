"Dare I say I’m getting a little competitive" - Maria Sharapova to join John McEnroe, Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi in Pickleball Slam 2

Maria Sharapova had a few words to say ahead of the Pickleball Slam 2 where she will team up with John McEnroe to take on Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi.

McEnroe and Agassi both competed in the inaugural edition of the competition this April, teaming up with Michael Chang and Andy Roddick respectively. It was Agassi and Roddick who won, thus bagging the $1 million prize money.

The second edition of the Pickleball Slam is set to take place on February 4, 2024 at the Seminole Hardrock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The contest will see Agassi team up with his wife Steffi Graf while Maria Sharapova will be McEnroe's partner.

The Russian spoke about the tournament in a video, claiming that she was getting a little competitive, along with a bit of nervousness and anxiety. Sharapova, however, forgot the team name for herself and McEnroe.

"I'm playing pickleball, and not just any pickleball. I am playing with John McEnroe against Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi on February 4 in Miami at the Hardrock. It's the Pickleball Slam 2, and dare I say I am getting a little competitive, and slightly nervious and anxious.

"But don't mind me, I can't wait to see you there. Tune in, watch us, support us. Let's go team... what's our name?" Sharapova said.

At this point, the video shifts to John McEnroe putting on a cap, with the words "Team Mac" inscribed on it.

"Team Mac. The Mac attack is back for Pickleball Slam 2," the seven-time Grand Slam champion said.

"We're working hard, so you've got to bring your A-game"- Steffi Graf's message to Maria Sharapova and Andre Agassi ahead of Pickleball Slam 2

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi in 2011

Steffi Graf previously appeared in Andre Agassi's promotional video for Pickleball Slam 2, where she had a message for Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe, telling them to bring their A-game.

The German also said that she was expecting the competitors in Pickleball Slam 2 to have a great time since the inaugural edition was a "blast".

"Hey guys, super excited. Hey Maria, hi John. Really looking forward to see you guys. We're getting ready. We're working hard, so you've got to bring your A-game like Andre said.

"Last year was such a blast, I can only imagine we're gonna have a great, great time. So, really looking forward to seeing you down at the Hardrock," Graf said.

