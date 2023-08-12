WATCH: Steffi Graf appears in Andre Agassi's video for Pickleball Slam 2, warns Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe to bring on their A-game

Steffi Graf will be a part of Pickleball Slam 2 and will partner her husband Andre Agassi against John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova.

The German appeared in Agassi's promotional video for the event where he introduced her as his partner for the event. Graf claimed she was excited for the event and told Sharapova and McEnroe to be at their best since she and Agassi had been working really hard.

The 22-Grand-Slam champion also stated that she hoped to have a good time in the second edition of the Pickleball Slam since the inaugural edition was a "blast".

"Hey guys, super excited. Hey Maria, hi John. Really looking forward to see you guys. We're getting ready. we're working hard, so yo've got to bring your A-game like Andre said, Last year was such a blast, I can only imagine we're gonna have a great, great time. So, really looking forward to seeing you down at the Hardrock," Graf said.

Steffi Graf stated not long back that she was eager to compete in Pickleball Slam 2 after watching the tournament's first edition this April.

"When I watched the inaugural Pickleball Slam in April and stepped onto the court, I was hooked. Andre and I can’t wait to get back out on the court together to face off against Maria and John," the German said.

Andre Agassi partnered Andy Roddick in the inaugural edition of the Pickleball Slam and won it by beating John McEnroe and Michael Chang. The Pickleball Slam 2 is scheduled to take place on February 4 at the Seminole Hardrock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Steffi Graf is the only tennis player in history to complete the Golden Slam

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi

Steffi Graf has had an immensely successful tennis career that has cemented her status as one of the sport's all-time greats.

She is the only player, male or female, to complete the Golden Slam, which is winning all four Majors and the Olympic Gold in the same year. Graf attained this feat in 1988.

The German remains the last player to have won all the four Grand Slams in the same year and claimed a total of 22 Major singles titles. She also holds the record for the most number of weeks at World No. 1 for any female tennis player.

Graf retired from tennis in 1999, the year when she won the French Open and reached the Wimbledon final before losing to Lindsay Davenport.

