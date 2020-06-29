Players breaking protocol should be treated like dopers or fixers: Former RG champion on aftermath of Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour

After Novak Djokovic's missteps, Andres Gomez said strict action should be taken against those violating safety rules.

Djokovic is set to participate in the US Open, and would be expected to follow all the regulations at the tournament.

Novak Djokovic's ill-timed and controversial Adria Tour has created a storm over the past week. The event came to a standstill in Zadar, Croatia due to Bulgarian star Grigor Dimitrov testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of the final.

Novak Djokovic and other top players were already seen on the tour's first leg in Belgrade following no social distancing norms, and were even spotted at a nightclub in the Serbian capital dancing with their shirts off. Many believed their behavior was asking for trouble, and that's exactly what they got when the event moved to Croatia.

Things went from bad to worse after Dimitrov's announcement, as it emerged on Tuesday that three other players - Borna Coric, Viktor Troicki and Novak Djokovic himself - had tested positive for the virus too. To add fuel to the fire, the Serb refused to get tested in Croatia and went back to his hometown of Belgrade, seemingly carrying the virus across state borders.

Novak Djokovic has been facing the ire of critics ever since, who have not eased off despite his apology. And the entire situation has got many talking about the safety measures that are required before restarting the tennis season, with both the US Open and Roland Garros slated to take place later in the year.

Former French Open champion Andres Gomez has now spoken about the necessity of following safety regulations, and has even suggested the kind of strict action that should be taken against players who break protocol.

If you're not ready to follow safety regulations, stay at home: Gomez in the wake of Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic (R) at the Adria Tour

Speaking to TENNIS.com, the former Ecuadorian star said that players need to be punished if they fail to act in accordance with safety measures.

"They better get used to it. Maybe in Europe you will have some fans in September, but the sport needs to start with all the safety recommendations. Strictly followed," said Gomez. "To not do it you should get penalized and treat it as doping or betting. If not ready, stay home and let the ones that are gonna follow the rules play."

Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour was considered as match practice ahead of the restart of the tennis season in August. The ATP has lined up the Cincinnati Masters (set to take place in New York), the US Open, the Madrid Masters, the Rome Masters and the French Open in the last two months of the season, but many are now questioning how they will ensure risk-free tennis at these events.

Gomez called the schedule 'interesting', and said that the players would have a lot of decisions to take as they navigate through the events.

"I am sure some players needed the rest and others to get in better shape. As for tennis, they will get in the rhythm playing a lot of practice sets," Gomez said.

"As we can see there are preparation tournaments and exhibition to start getting match tough. Players in semifinals and final are the ones that are gonna be thinking if they would play the next Masters 1000 and Paris,” he added. “There is going to be a lot less for the players to do besides practice and matches, limited press and almost no appearances. It is going to be interesting.”

All eyes will now be on Novak Djokovic as he self-isolates and gets ready to feature at the US Open as World No. 1. Most fans believe he will follow all the safety protocols after the Adria Tour disaster, even though he would now likely have immunity to the virus.