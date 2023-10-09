Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently spoke about how tennis players believe that a Grand Slam holds greater significance for them compared to an Olympic medal. According to him, this perspective stems from the relatively limited historical connection between tennis and the Olympics.

Mouratoglou recently took to social media to share his thoughts on the significance of the Olympics in the world of tennis. He said that there is a lack of connection between tennis and the Olympic Games, leading many tennis players to undervalue its importance.

The Frenchman believes that the absence of a historical association between tennis and the Olympics contributes to the perception that winning a Grand Slam title holds far greater significance than achieving success at the Olympic Games.

"There is no real connection between tennis and the Olympic Games. A lot of tennis players don’t feel that it’s such an important event for tennis. Initially, tennis was at the Olympics, then it got out, and finally, tennis was reintroduced. As a consequence, there is no history between tennis and the Olympic Games. They feel that a Grand Slam is 100 times more important for a tennis player than the Olympic Games," he said.

Patrick Mouratoglou stated that tennis players participate in the Masters 1000 tournament every year, which holds immense significance as their rankings heavily rely on it. Additionally, the Grand Slams represent the pinnacle of achievement in tennis, making winning one a remarkable feat.

The 53-year-old also expressed his observation that the Olympics, being held once every four years, often diminish in importance for tennis players who are primarily focused on securing a Grand Slam.

"Every year you have the Masters 1000, which are extremely important because your ranking depends on that, mostly for all the best players. You have the Grand Slams, who are incredible institutions," Serena Williams' ex-coach said.

"For most of the players, to win one Grand Slam would be the highest achievement possible. And every four years, there are gonna be games that look small, not as an event but tennis—the Olympics compared to the Grand Slams. So again, we need time and history. When there is a long history between tennis and the Olympic games, I think players will consider it different," he added.

A look at Serena Williams' success at Olympics

Venus and Serena Wiiliams at the 2012 London Olympics

Serena Williams has participated in four different Olympics and achieved an impressive feat of winning four gold medals throughout her illustrious career.

Despite winning the 1999 US Open, Williams was unable to qualify for the singles event at the 2000 Summer Olympics (Sydney). This was due to the fierce competition within the American team, which included players such as Monica Seles, Lindsay Davenport, Jennifer Capriati, and her sister, Venus Williams.

However, the 23-time Grand Slam champion managed to secure a spot in her first Olympic Games by qualifying for the doubles event, where she partnered with Venus. In the final, Venus and Serena Williams faced off against the Netherlands duo of Kristie Boogert and Miriam Oremans and defeated them 6–1, 6–1.

Serena Williams successfully clinched her second gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the Women's Doubles tennis category. The Williams sisters defeated Spain's Anabel Medina Garrigues and Virginia Ruano Pascual with a resounding 6–2, 6–0 victory to claim their gold medal.

The former World No. 1 clinched her last two Olympic medals at the 2012 London Olympics. She secured one in the singles event, where she defeated Maria Sharapova 6–0, 6–1.

In doubles, Venus and Serena Williams successfully defended their title, outplaying the formidable Czech Republic duo of Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka 6–4, 6–4 to secure the gold.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"