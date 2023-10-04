Holger Rune and Serena Williams’ ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently made an honest admission about his chances of winning a match against the Dane.

Patrick Mouratoglou is a French tennis coach who is widely known for his partnership with Serena Williams. He served as the American’s coach for an entire decade - from 2012 to a few months before her retirement in 2022. He also coached the likes of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Grigor Dimitrov and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The coach recently shared a video showing him in action on a clay court. In the post, he demonstrated how to switch between defense and offense during a tennis rally. Interestingly, each clip showed Mouratoglou winning the particular rally, which amused tennis fans.

One fan jokingly asked if he would be able to do the same against his ex-mentee Holger Rune. The Frenchman hilariously confessed that he wouldn’t be able to win a single game against the former World No. 4.

“Why you never lost in your video? Try to beat Holger Rune please .. your ex student .. with a serious match,” the fan commented.

“I have Zero Chance to even score a game!” Patrick Mouratoglou humorously admitted in response.

Patrick Mouratoglou on Instagram

Currently Simona Halep's coach, Mouratoglou also teamed up with Holger Rune amid the Romanian’s doping suspension. Rune recently terminated his partnership with the Frenchman.

Apart from his coaching duties, Patrick Mouratoglou, who owns an academy in France, also has a thriving presence on social media. He has amassed a staggering 1 million followers on Instagram, where he shares his tennis-related insights as well as gives training tips.

Holger Rune and Patrick Mouratoglou announced their split after 2023 US Open

Holger Rune and Patrick MOuratoglou at the 2023 BMW Open

Holger Rune, who has Lars Christensen as his primary coach, added Patrick Mouratoglou to his team in October 2022, just days before Simona Halep’s provisional suspension was announced.

The partnership paid dividends from the get-go as Rune won his second tour-level title at the 2022 Stockholm Open just days later. The Dane then featured in two other finals within a month. He picked up a runner-up trophy at the Swiss Indoors, Basel, and did one better by winning his biggest title yet at the Paris Masters, defeating Novak Djokovic in the final.

In 2023, the Dane enjoyed a tremendous claycourt season under the aegis of Mouratoglou. He featured in two Masters 1000 finals in Monte-Carlo and Rome. He also successfully defended his title at the BMW Open in Munich and repeated his quarterfinal feat at the French Open.

Holger Rune continued his impressive display at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships as well, where he made his maiden quarterfinal. He subsequently reached a career-high ranking of World No. 4 in August.

However, following an unexpected opening round exit at the US Open, the 20-year-old’s mother hinted at friction within the team. She expressed concern about ego clashes between coaches Christensen and Mouratoglou.

In the days that followed, Rune and Mouratoglou’s split was officially announced.

“Unfortunately, all the stories have to come to an end. I took the utmost pleasure with you and I will always be your supporter. All Mouratoglou Academy stays behind you. Good luck my friend," the Frenchman said about the split on Instagram.

Rune has since suffered a second-round defeat at the China Open. He will now be seen in action at the 2023 Shanghai Masters, where Lars Christensen will act as his sole coach.