"Unfortunately, all the stories have to come to an end"- Holger Rune parts ways with coach Patrick Mouratoglou

World No. 4 Holger rune has decided to part ways with former Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

The Dane most recently competed at the US Open in New York and succumbed to a shocking first-round exit at the hands of Roberto Carballes Baena. The Spaniard outclassed him in four sets 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Following his fourth consecutive defeat on the main tour, the 20-year-old has decided to part ways with his coach Patrick Mouratoglou. The French coach announced the split on his Twitter account and wished the player success in his future endeavors.

"What a ride @holgerrune2003! In 9 months, winning Paris, playing final of Monte Carlo and Rome, winning Stockholm and Munich. From 30 to no. 4 ATP. Unfortunately, all the stories have to come to an end. I took the utmost pleasure with you and I will always be your supporter. All Mouratoglou Academy stays behind you. Good luck my friend," Patrick Mouratoglou said

Over the last 12 months, Rune has made it to seven main tour finals. In 2021, he was ranked outside the top 100, but he has since climbed the rankings and is now the new World No. 4. He currently has 1745 points to defend out of his total of 4710 before the end of the season. As a young player, he is aiming to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin.

The Dane had a solid season so far, chalking up 37 wins from 53 matches and a title-winning run at the Munich Open. He also reached two ATP Masters 1000 finals at the Monte Carlo Masters and the Italian Open, but couldn't get over the line to lift the titles.

During his last words at the US Open, he emphasized the need for stability around him to perform at a higher level.

“Only one thing I can do is learn from this defeat, try to get stability in my team, stability around me, and, you know, do all the right things so I can perform when I’m on the court,” Holger Rune said in an interview at the US Open

Holger Rune to feature at the China Open next

After a disappointing first-round exit at the US Open 2023, Holger Rune is set to feature at the China Open in Beijing.

Apart from Novak Djokovic, the top players- Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, and Stefanos Tsitsipas- are set to participate in the ATP 500 event.

Rune took to his Twitter handle to confirm his participation in Beijing. He mentioned winning the Juniors Masters final at the same event and looked forward to competing at the 20th-anniversary edition of the China Open.

"Good memories from China when I won the junior masters final. Looking forward to come back and see my fans and play at the China Open for their 20th anniversary," Holger Rune said

The China Open is set to commence on September 28, 2023. It is one of Asia's premier tennis events, with a prize purse of more than three million dollars.