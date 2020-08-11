Players like Roger Federer are the driving force to perform at our best: Mithali Raj

The field of sports tends to get very demanding after a certain age, and motivation becomes a key factor in prolonging your career. One of the finest success stories on that front is that of Roger Federer. Despite achieving practically everything there is to achieve in tennis, the Swiss remains hungry for more even at the age of 39.

Many sportspersons draw inspiration from the legendary Swiss’ longevity, and among them is India’s greatest ever batswoman Mithali Raj.

In a recent interview with Telangana Today, the star Indian cricketer spoke about how performance and motivation are important at her age, and also revealed how Roger Federer inspires her to continue giving her best.

I get inspiration from players like Federer: Mithali https://t.co/I43uBvHz4k — Telangana Today (@TelanganaToday) August 11, 2020

Mithali Raj explains why Roger Federer is a source of inspiration for her

Roger Federer had arguably reached the pinnacle of his career in 2009 when he won the French Open and Wimbledon in quick succession. He had also gone past the Grand Slam record of Pete Sampras, and many believed he had nothing major left to achieve.

Roger Federer is a source of inspiration to many

In the seven-year span from 2010 to 2016, Roger Federer had a relatively lackluster run of form, winning just two Grand Slam titles (2010 Australian Open and 2012 Wimbledon). The Swiss maestro was written off by many towardds the end of 2016, but he still persisted with his career because of his immense love for tennis.

Time seemed to be running out for Roger Federer, as age and injuries were catching up. But the great champion that he is, he responded in style by winning the 2017 Australian Open, 2017 Wimbledon and 2018 Australian Open.

Federer was in his 36th year when he won the first of those two Slams, and in his 37th when he lifted the 2018 Australian Open trophy.

Mithali Raj looks to Roger Federer for inspiration

At 37, Mithali Raj is also inching towards the closing stages of her illustrious career. Yet she continues to perform at the highest level, in addition to handling captaincy duties.

Raj is the top run-getter in women's ODI cricket and holds several other batting records too. She is currently focused on the women’s cricket World Cup, which was recently postponed from 2021 to 2022.

Age is just a number for Mithali Raj, much like it is for Roger Federer.

“Performance is important and not age," she explained. "When it is comes to performance, one has to perform. I’m still motivated and I’m still hungry for runs.”

Oh absolutely , my eyes are fixed firmly on the trophy 🏆. with all niggles recovered , mind and body fresh and stronger than before I am definitely looking at World Cup 2022 . — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 8, 2020

The best often draw inspiration from champions even in other fields, and for Mithali Raj that inspiration comes from Roger Federer. The Swiss’ longevity is second to none in tennis, and Raj went on to elaborate how the Swiss is a ‘driving force’ for her.

“Look at Roger Federer," Raj said. "At that age (around 37), he is No.1 in tennis. People who are playing for a long time always find motivation and these players like Federer are the driving force to perform at our best at that level.”