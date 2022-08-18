"Playing him in Centre Court at Wimbledon is something special"- Hubert Hurkacz reminisces about facing Roger Federer

World No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz cast his mind back to the 2021's Wimbledon match against Roger Federer.

In an interview with the ATPTour YouTube channel, Hurkacz, along with his coach, Craig Boynton, took part in a fun game to test their coaching relationship. When asked about Hurkacz's most memorable match, both Hurkacz and Boynton mentioned the match against Federer.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



knocks out his idol, eight-time champion Roger Federer, in straight sets to advance to his first Grand Slam semi-final



#Wimbledon And they say to never meet your heroes… @HubertHurkacz knocks out his idol, eight-time champion Roger Federer, in straight sets to advance to his first Grand Slam semi-final And they say to never meet your heroes…@HubertHurkacz knocks out his idol, eight-time champion Roger Federer, in straight sets to advance to his first Grand Slam semi-final#Wimbledon https://t.co/Qri1uriPDF

Speaking further about the match, the World No. 10 elaborated on how great it was to face the Swiss at Wimbledon, adding that the venue of the match contributed to the intensity of the match.

"That was a pretty good match I mean playing him in Centre Court at Wimbledon is something special you know, especially about playing him there you know with all the fans, the atmosphere was pretty insane so it was fun match."

Fresh from knocking out then World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller in the round of 16, Hurkacz cruised past the 20-time Grand Slam winner, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0 to set up a semifinal clash with Matteo Berrettini. He lost to the Italian in four sets. Interestingly enough, the Pole hasn't reached the quarterfinals of any other Grand Slam event.

Hurkacz has won five singles titles in his career. In the recently concluded Canadian Open, the Pole lost in the final to Pablo Carreno Busta in three sets.

Hubert Hurkacz knocked out of the Cincinnati Open

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz suffered a shock defeat at the hands of American John Isner in the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The American fired 18 aces as he took out the Pole 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 6-2 to book his spot in the last 16 of the event.

Having narrowly lost the first set tiebreak, the World No. 10 forced the second set into another tiebreak and eventually won it to take the match to the deciding set. However, Hurkacz completely lost his momentum as Isner capitalized and cruised past the Pole in the decider.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



2013 finalist



#CincyTennis Big man on a mission2013 finalist @JohnIsner knocks off Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 6-2 for his 29th career Top-10 win! Big man on a mission 🙌2013 finalist @JohnIsner knocks off Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 6-2 for his 29th career Top-10 win! #CincyTennis https://t.co/h5GvnAwnPy

The win marks Isner's 29th top-10 win of his career. The 2013 finalist will now face the winner of the clash between Frances Tiafoe and Sebastian Korda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan