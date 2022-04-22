"Playing in front of an audience in Belgrade feeds me with good energy" - Novak Djokovic after beating Miomir Kecmanovic

Novak Djokovic has acknowledged the support of his home crowd after beating compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in three sets to reach the semifinals of the Serbia Open.

Just like against Laslo Djere in his tournament opener, the World No. 1 made a slow start as Kecmanovic took the opening set 6-4 and went a break up in the second.

However, Djokovic rebounded, dropping only six games in the remainder of the match to book his place in the last four in front of his home crowd.

Post his victory, the Serb thanked the crowd for helping him find the energy needed to keep fighting.

"It’s about why you play, that’s why I have a passion for the game. No one is forcing me, I choose to play, and I still feel motivated and inspired. Playing in front of an audience in Belgrade feeds me with good energy."

TENNIS @Tennis



World No. 1



It was Djokovic's 130th career win from a set down—he's just the 5th man in the Open Era to reach that milestone. 130TH CAREER WIN FROM A SET DOWNWorld No. 1 @DjokerNole defeated a red-hot Miomir Kecmanovic, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, to reach the SFs of the @SerbiaOpen2022 in Belgrade.It was Djokovic's 130th career win from a set down—he's just the 5th man in the Open Era to reach that milestone. 130TH CAREER WIN FROM A SET DOWN❗World No. 1 @DjokerNole defeated a red-hot Miomir Kecmanovic, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, to reach the SFs of the @SerbiaOpen2022 in Belgrade.It was Djokovic's 130th career win from a set down—he's just the 5th man in the Open Era to reach that milestone.

The 34-year-old conceded that the crowd often expects him to win every match he plays, which can be overwhelming at times. Djokovic also highlighted the discipline and commitment required for the daily grind on tour.

"All the expectations from people, all the ones you see, always expect you to win 99 percent of matches. But that is not possible. You have to accept and lose, to get in shape. Depends on the background, the season, how you feel, the moment of life. The discipline you asked about must always be present. It requires commitment, if you don't have that, then there is no discipline."

Djokovic will take on third seed Karen Khachanov on Saturday for a place in the final.

"I am satisfied with the direction of my career" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is two wins away from the Belgrade title.

Novak Djokovic is one of the most decorated men's singles players in history, with 20 Grand Slams and a record 37 Masters 1000 titles. After his victory against Kecmanovic, the Serb spoke about the "process" that has helped him achieve so much success.

"Also, from defeat, when I'm nervous, it means I care. So I can compete with the best in the world. You have to trust the process. I am satisfied with the direction of my career."

The World No. 1 is now 4-2 for the year, having made the Dubai quarterfinals before enduing a shock second-round exit at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He is looking for his third title at the Serbia Open this weekend.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee