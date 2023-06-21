"Playing match of the century 31 hours and 25 minutes" - Tennis fans find errors in Zendaya starrer 'Challengers' trailer

Tennis fans have pointed out errors in the trailer of Zendaya's new film, 'Challengers.'

Directed by Academy Award-nominated Luca Guadagnino, the film revolves around Tashi, played by Zendaya, a player who befriends Art and Patrick while at the pinnacle of her career. However, an injury brings an abrupt end to her career. A few years later, Tashi is coaching Art, now her husband. Things get interesting when Art is supposed to take on Patrick, Tashi's former lover and Art's former best friend.

Since the release of the trailer, tennis fans have reacted to Zendaya's techniques in the film. Moreover, fans are also reacting to errors and misinterpretations present in the trailer.

One fan on Twitter pointed out that Zendaya's character was playing a match for over 31 hours.

"omg tashi duncan and anna mueller playing match of the century 31 hours and 25 minutes."

josh‼️ @leylixshapeescu omg tashi duncan and anna mueller playing match of the century 31 hours and 25 minutes 🤯🤯🤯🤯 omg tashi duncan and anna mueller playing match of the century 31 hours and 25 minutes 🤯🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/0MZoBDmY9s

Another fan said that the top seed at the US Open, Tashi, was playing the final on Court 11 at Flushing Meadows.

"and they're playing the us open final on court 11?"

josh‼️ @leylixshapeescu and they're playing the us open final on court 11? and they're playing the us open final on court 11? 😭😭😭 https://t.co/9fHeeAFZvw

Fans on Twitter also pointed out how the grip was wrong.

"I cringe when I see a tennis apparel catalog and the grips are all wrong, bordering on wonky."

Israel Castillo @izcastillo @BlairHenley I cringe when I see a tennis apparel catalog and the grips are all wrong, bordering on wonky. @BlairHenley I cringe when I see a tennis apparel catalog and the grips are all wrong, bordering on wonky.

Below are a few more reactions:

marge @PeggyLame @FortyDeuceTwits Zendayas character being the #2 seed playing the #1 seed at the us open on …. Court 12?? @FortyDeuceTwits Zendayas character being the #2 seed playing the #1 seed at the us open on …. Court 12??

Courtney Nguyen @FortyDeuceTwits



It was the Uniqlo for me lol. Challengers @challengersmov The art of seduction and other games. Watch the trailer for #ChallengersMovie , directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring @Zendaya , Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist. Only in theaters this September. The art of seduction and other games. Watch the trailer for #ChallengersMovie, directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring @Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist. Only in theaters this September. https://t.co/XjnoVD6Wf2 Ok tennis nerds, tell me the moment you let out an audible scream.It was the Uniqlo for me lol. twitter.com/challengersmov… Ok tennis nerds, tell me the moment you let out an audible scream. It was the Uniqlo for me lol. twitter.com/challengersmov…

nareh 🌼✨ @roddickrumbling twitter.com/leylixshapeesc… josh‼️ @leylixshapeescu omg tashi duncan and anna mueller playing match of the century 31 hours and 25 minutes 🤯🤯🤯🤯 omg tashi duncan and anna mueller playing match of the century 31 hours and 25 minutes 🤯🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/0MZoBDmY9s I don’t know how much I’m gonna be able to sit back and enjoy this movie bc I think I’ll just be nitpicking the “it’s the 15-0 for me” details the whole time I don’t know how much I’m gonna be able to sit back and enjoy this movie bc I think I’ll just be nitpicking the “it’s the 15-0 for me” details the whole time 😭😭😭 twitter.com/leylixshapeesc…

K @roses_forehand



I love zendaya but like sksks Challengers @challengersmov The art of seduction and other games. Watch the trailer for #ChallengersMovie , directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring @Zendaya , Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist. Only in theaters this September. The art of seduction and other games. Watch the trailer for #ChallengersMovie, directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring @Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist. Only in theaters this September. https://t.co/XjnoVD6Wf2 Remember when everyone said how challengers is gonna be good for tennis LMAOOI love zendaya but like sksks twitter.com/challengersmov… Remember when everyone said how challengers is gonna be good for tennis LMAOOI love zendaya but like sksks twitter.com/challengersmov…

K @roses_forehand The only realistic thing about this is players cutting their hair to bobs after a while ☠️ The only realistic thing about this is players cutting their hair to bobs after a while ☠️

Andrew James @aj_49ers @leylixshapeescu That forehand wins matches so fast they started to count matches in seconds @leylixshapeescu That forehand wins matches so fast they started to count matches in seconds

"We almost actually don’t use any of her double" - Director Luca Guadagnino lauds Zendaya's portrayal of a tennis player

Zendaya at the 2022 US Open

Challengers is set to hit theaters on September 15, 2023. The film is directed by Luca Guadagnino, one of Italy's top directors. His 2017 film, "Call Me By Your Name," was nominated for an Academy Award. Talking about his film, the Italian director recently said:

“I think those three characters in that movie are beautifully complex and really f*cked-up people that I love very much. And a sports film, why not?” Guagadnino said.

Talking further about Zendaya's character and her portrayal of a tennis player-turned-coach, the director said that she was wonderful.

“They spent like three months working very hard,” Guadagnino said of the trio of actors. “Everybody – technically, athletically. She’s wonderful, I mean, wow. We edited the movie and we almost actually don’t use any of her double. She’s so good."

Brad Gilbert, the former coach of Andre Agassi, Andy Murray, and Andy Roddick, among others, worked as a consultant for the film. Gilbert worked with Zendaya and other actors to perfect their tennis skills.

Poll : 0 votes