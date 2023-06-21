"Playing match of the century 31 hours and 25 minutes" - Tennis fans find errors in Zendaya starrer 'Challengers' trailer

Tennis fans have pointed out errors in the trailer of Zendaya's new film, 'Challengers.'
Directed by Academy Award-nominated Luca Guadagnino, the film revolves around Tashi, played by Zendaya, a player who befriends Art and Patrick while at the pinnacle of her career. However, an injury brings an abrupt end to her career. A few years later, Tashi is coaching Art, now her husband. Things get interesting when Art is supposed to take on Patrick, Tashi's former lover and Art's former best friend.
Since the release of the trailer, tennis fans have reacted to Zendaya's techniques in the film. Moreover, fans are also reacting to errors and misinterpretations present in the trailer.
One fan on Twitter pointed out that Zendaya's character was playing a match for over 31 hours.
"omg tashi duncan and anna mueller playing match of the century 31 hours and 25 minutes."
Another fan said that the top seed at the US Open, Tashi, was playing the final on Court 11 at Flushing Meadows.
"and they're playing the us open final on court 11?"
Fans on Twitter also pointed out how the grip was wrong.
"I cringe when I see a tennis apparel catalog and the grips are all wrong, bordering on wonky."
Below are a few more reactions:
"We almost actually don’t use any of her double" - Director Luca Guadagnino lauds Zendaya's portrayal of a tennis player
Challengers is set to hit theaters on September 15, 2023. The film is directed by Luca Guadagnino, one of Italy's top directors. His 2017 film, "Call Me By Your Name," was nominated for an Academy Award. Talking about his film, the Italian director recently said:
“I think those three characters in that movie are beautifully complex and really f*cked-up people that I love very much. And a sports film, why not?” Guagadnino said.
Talking further about Zendaya's character and her portrayal of a tennis player-turned-coach, the director said that she was wonderful.
“They spent like three months working very hard,” Guadagnino said of the trio of actors. “Everybody – technically, athletically. She’s wonderful, I mean, wow. We edited the movie and we almost actually don’t use any of her double. She’s so good."
Brad Gilbert, the former coach of Andre Agassi, Andy Murray, and Andy Roddick, among others, worked as a consultant for the film. Gilbert worked with Zendaya and other actors to perfect their tennis skills.