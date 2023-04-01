Daniil Medvedev opened up about his experience of playing against Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer, opining that competing against such greats of the game helped him become a better version of himself.

The former World No. 1 reached his fifth straight ATP Tour final on Friday, beating Karen Khachanov 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-3 in the semifinals of the 2023 Miami Open. Speaking at his post-match press conference, Medvedev touched on his previous final, a loss to Carlos Alcaraz at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Having fallen to the Spaniard rather easily, Daniil Medvedev admitted that he will have to improve himself if he wants to get the better of him next time, bringing up his experience of playing against Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic to prove his point.

The Russian remarked that there were days when he lost all too easily to such players, which forced him to go back to the drawing board and reimagine his tactics - something he plans to do for Alcaraz too.

Daniil Medvedev said:

"In general, you know, playing against guys like Novak, Rafa, unfortunately when I played Roger I was not yet at my best, it taught me that sometimes you can have matches where they beat you maybe easy, and the next one you have to do better. You have to be a better version of yourself."

He added:

"That's my game, you know. When I'm on top, I'm on top of my game when I don't miss, and I was missing some shots with Carlos. Was it because he was putting pressure on me, a lot of topspin? Maybe. So I have to find a way to deal with it."

Thankfully, the World No. 5 doesn't have to do it just yet, as he will be locking horns with Jannik Sinner in the final of the Miami Open instead of Alcaraz. The Italian pulled off a sensational comeback win in three sets to down the World No. 1 in the semifinals of the Masters 1000 tournament.

Medvedev also touched on why Sinner is an interesting match-up for Alcaraz, remarking that the 21-year-old's unique ability to hit the ball strong made him a dangerous, albeit less consistent, opponent for the Spaniard.

Medvedev said:

"I cannot hit 110-miles forehand. Yeah, that's an advantage. And Sinner is capable of doing this. Sinner is capable of hitting the ball very strong. He was not capable to be as consistent as Carlos. I mean, Carlos also has amazing volley, amazing dropshot, the two breakpoints he saved yesterday."

He added:

"So I think Carlos' game is maybe at this moment a little bit more complete, but Jannik is progressing really, really fast, especially this year."

Daniil Medvedev happy to reach first Miami Open final

2023 Miami Open - Day 13

With the 2023 edition marking Daniil Medvedev's first final appearance at the Miami Open, the Russian was "really happy" about the fact that he has now reached the title round of all Masters 1000 tournaments and Grand Slams on hardcourts.

However, Medvedev was more focused on the task at hand, stating that the summit clash against Jannik Sinner on Sunday was "very important" for him ahead of the upcoming clay season.

Daniil Medvedev said:

"Before the tournament, someone... I don't remember who... asked me that I made finals in all the Masters and Grand Slams on hard courts except here in Miami. Really happy to do it here. For sure, the tournament is not over. Very important match Sunday."

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes