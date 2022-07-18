"Playing against Rafa helped me a lot to know that if I could play a great game there, I can do it anywhere" - Francisco Cerundolo credits Wimbledon defeat to Rafael Nadal for his maiden ATP title

Young Argentinian tennis star Francisco Cerundolo made a positive impression in his Wimbledon first-round loss to Rafael Nadal. The 23-year-old has kicked on since, winning his maiden tour title at the Swedish Open.

In an interview with La Nacion, Cerundolo spoke about how his defeat to Nadal helped him capture his first title.

"That match helped me in many ways. Already entering the central court of Wimbledon, a full stadium and playing against Rafa, being able to keep emotions and not be totally scared, helped me a lot to know that, if I could play a great game there, I can do it anywhere. I did not overcome the situation and convinced myself that I am prepared to live any challenge," Cerundolo said.

He also spoke about how he reflected on his game after that loss to Nadal.

"On a tennis level, having taken him to the fourth set and having had the chance to win that partial and take him to the fifth, convinced me. Before, on the grass tour, I had lost matches in the third set, very tight, I was not given, I had a lot of anger about it and I was also angry that I had not been able to take Rafa to a fifth set. But looking at it cold, we analyzed it and realized that it was doing a great job, that at some point it was going to be given to me," Cerundolo said.

"I knew it would be a matter of time for the chances to be presented to me" - Francisco Cerundolo on his Swedish Open triumph

Francisco Cerundolo celebrates his maiden title at Bastad

After his triumph as Bastad, Francisco Cerundolo will now enter the top-30 when the latest rankings are released. The Argentine said that he was prepared to grab any opportunity that came his way.

"I think from the beginning of the year I started playing great tennis and I knew it would be a matter of time for the chances to be presented to me, I had to be prepared and this week I showed it," Cerundolo said.

Cerundolo beat the likes of Casper Ruud and Pablo Carreno-Busta en route to his first Swedish Open title. He dropped just one set, to Ruud, in the entire tournament.

Cerundolo also spoke about how the tournament's location near the coastline made conditions difficult.

"And I like the conditions a lot because they are slow, you are next to the sea, it is heavy, I can hit the ball and the ball does not escape me. Every day there is wind, but we know that in Buenos Aires, in any season of the year there is wind, so I am used to it. I can't complain. I wasn't bothered by the wind as perhaps it was to others," Cerundolo explained.

