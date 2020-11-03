"Playing Novak Djokovic in the Indian Wells final is the best challenge you can have" - David Goffin

For players outside the Big 3 and Dominic Thiem, a Masters 1000 event is perhaps the best platform to assert yourself on the ATP tour. With the Grand Slams being monopolized by Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, the rest of the players have to rely on the smaller events to try and get their hands on some silverware.

But even that is sometimes ridiculously difficult, when you consider that the three have a total of 99 Masters 1000 titles between them. In that context, a win over Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer at such events is a matter of great pride for all other players.

Belgium’s David Goffin thins along those lines too. Although Goffin doesn't have any Masters 1000 titles to boast of, he did beat Novak Djokovic at the 2017 Monte Carlo Masters; his only win over the Serb till date.

Novak Djokovic

While speaking to ATPtour.com during the ongoing Paris Masters, Goffin reminisced about that memorable win as well as his subsequent loss to Rafael Nadal at the same event. For the Belgian, the win over Djokovic is 'one of his greatest memories'.

“In Monte Carlo, the win against Novak Djokovic (in 2017) was a great match and had a great atmosphere on a great centre court,” Goffin said. “I was playing very well and I made a good result. I lost to Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals. Everything was there, so it is one of the greatest memories I have there.”

Novak Djokovic is a dream match-up for David Goffin

Goffin was then asked about his dream match at a Masters event. Once again the Belgian picked Novak Djokovic, admitting that he would love to face the Serb in an Indian Wells final given the latter’s phenomenal record at the event.

“It is not easy to say, but I would say Novak in the Indian Wells final,” Goffin continued. “It is the best challenge you can have. He won those tournaments so many times, Indian Wells and Miami. I played him in the semi-finals in Miami [in 2016]. It was a very good match. If it were in the final of Indian Wells, it would be even better to have that challenge."

Very tough to face Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at a Masters event: David Goffin

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer

David Goffin was then asked about the toughest part of a Masters 1000 event, to which he responded that the competition in such events is extremely high. The Belgian explained that even a top-ranked player like himself has to go through difficult opponents right from the start, making the entire process a highly demanding one.

“It is the best players in the world,” Goffin said. “From the first round until the end, you have a tough opponent. You have to be sharp from the start. It is very tough because you have a lot of matches, sometimes six or seven matches in a week.”

Goffin added that an even tougher challenge is to face the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in succession at the business end of such events. Facing these legendary players is not only physically draining but also mentally exhausting, according to the Belgian.

“It can be very tough physically, especially when you go to end of the week and it could be Novak, Rafa and Roger from Friday to Sunday,” Goffin added. “It is very tough and the toughest part is you physically and mentally have to be sharp from the start.”