"Playing such outstanding masters, you get a new experience every time that helps in the future" - Andrey Rublev on beating all 3 of Djokovic, Federer & Nadal

With his win over Novak Djokovic at the Serbia Open, Andrey Rublev became the second-ever Russian after Nikolay Davydenko to beat each member of the Big 3. Rublev now has one win each over Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and the Serb.

Rublev defeated the Swiss in their only meeting at the 2019 Cincinnati Open. He beat Nadal in his third attempt at the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters.

Speaking to Kommersant after his recent title win, Rublev was told about his phenomenal feat, and he acknowledged the scale of his achievement, heaping praise on the legendary trio.

"It's clear that it's insanely nice," Rublev said. Playing such outstanding masters at different stages of your career, you get a new experience every time that helps in the future."

However, the Russian believes winning Masters 1000 events and Grand Slams would count for more.

"But all this still cannot be compared with the titles, especially those won at the masters and Grand Slam tournaments," he added.

Former Russian star Marat Safin never achieved this feat as he never managed to beat Rafael Nadal. Meanwhile, from today's generation, Daniil Medvedev has not managed to beat Federer in three attempts.

"That's very cool" - Andrey Rublev on serving up a bagel to Novak Djokovic in front of the latter's home fans

During the interview, Andrey Rublev was asked to describe his feelings after serving Novak Djokovic a bagel in the deciding set of their Serbia Open final. Rublev said that the experience was "very cool" before pointing out how the Serb understandably enjoyed the lion's share of the support.

"That's very cool. And the fact that the whole stadium was rooting for Novak... So it's absolutely normal," Rublev said. "I knew perfectly well that it couldn't be otherwise."

Novak Djokovic entered Sunday's final having played three three-setters in a row. Against that background, Rublev was asked if he fancied his chances of scoring a win over the World No. 1 the longer the match lasted.

In response, the Russian pointed out that the Serb got an extra day of rest ahead of the summit clash. He also pointed out how the 34-year-old has a history of recovering magnificently from grueling encounters at the Slams.

"No. Novak, unlike me, had a day of rest before the final, and it seemed to me that he would have time to rest," Rublev said. "In addition, I remember well how many times Djokovic managed to recover from marathons at Grand Slam tournaments. That's why I didn't feel my superiority physically."

Edited by Keshav Gopalan