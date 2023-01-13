"Playing against Rafael Nadal, I'm just telling myself that I'm him" - Frances Tiafoe opens up about remarkable win against Spaniard at US Open

Rafael Nadal's shocking defeat against Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open remains one of the biggest upsets of last season and the latter conveyed that it was the proper mental approach that helped win the match.

Tiafoe made it to the Round of 16 of the tournament, beating Marcos Giron, Jason Kubler and Diego Schwartzman. The twenty-second seed then went on to face four-time US Open champion Nadal. While everyone expected a comfortable victory for the Spaniard, Tiafoe came out with all guns blazing to win the match in four sets (6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3).

In a conversation with Whistle, the World No. 17 opened up about one of the most monumental victories of his tennis career. The American expressed that, throughout the match, he tried to tell himself "I'm him," referring to perceiving himself in the same stature as that of his powerful opponent.

"During the match playing against Rafa, I'm just telling myself that I'm him. A lot of times like people lose before they even walk out there. You guys were so worried about beating this 'Mount Rushmore,' this dude that you have seen growing up and play and done so many special things," Tiafoe stated.

Tiafoe went on to assert that the preparations he had made mentally to face off against one of the greats of the sport had helped him considerably in winning the battle that day.

"Biggest thing, mental preparation is like not let the moment beat you. It's just another match and another opportunity to do something special. So once I got going, it was quite nice," he added.

"To be able to play him in general was crazy" - Frances Tiafoe on facing Rafael Nadal in the US Open

Frances Tiafoe feels that just the opportunity to play against Rafael Nadal in the biggest of stages was special.

In the same video with Whistle, he stated that beating the Spaniard at the US Open was one of the highlights of his career so far.

"To be able to play against him in general was crazy and then to beat him this year at the US Open was one of the best experiences," Tiafoe expressed.

The 2018 Delray Beach Open champion regarded the victory as life-changing. He believes that since then, people have started to perceive him differently.

"It changed my life to be honest. I think that was a huge day for not only myself, my friends and family and country. I think that I was looked at as a totally different athlete after that day. So, I'm going to remember that day for a long time," said the 24-year-old.

