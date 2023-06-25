Nick Kyrgios reacted to Novak Djokovic's video where he was seen eating grass while practicing on a grasscourt.

The Serb has enjoyed a terrific 2023 season so far, winning 27 out of 31 matches, with two Grand Slams to his name. After winning both the Australian Open and the French Open, Djokovic is a heavy favorite to win Wimbledon as well.

The 36-year-old is practicing ahead of the grass-court Major and shared a video of himself on Instagram where he can be seen eating the grass from the court.

"Remembering the taste and hungry for more," Djokovic wrote in his video.

Kyrgios commented on Djokovic's video and asked him not to eat the grass if they locked horns. The Aussie also stated that he would take the Serb out for drinks if he won again.

"Please don’t eat the grass in front of me again. But if you win again, I’m taking you for some drinks this time," Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic have locked horns thrice so far, with the Aussie leading 2-1 in the head-to-head. The last meeting between the two was last year's Wimbledon final, with the Serb winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) to get his seventh title at the grass-court Major.

I hope Novak Djokovic wins 30 Grand Slams: Nick Kyrgios

In a recent interview, Nick Kyrgios claimed that he hoped Novak Djokovic wins 30 Grand Slams as it would make him look better. The Aussie also said that the Serb would have won 25-26 Majors if not for the travel restrictions that prevented him from competing.

"I hope he gets thirty, it'll make me look better because I lost to him at Wimbledon. But yeah, it's an amazing achievement. I know how hard he works and how much it means to him," Kyrgios said.

"Obviously missing out on some Grand Slams as well, not being able to get in the country some times and obviously that time in Australia so I know he probably would've been on like 25-26 so I know he's hungry. People think he'll slow down, I think it'll only make him more motivated to get more so I hope he gets to 28-30," he added.

Nick Kyrgios started the grasscourt season at the Boss Open in Stuttgart and suffered a 7-5, 6-3 defeat to Wu Yibing. He was scheduled to compete at the Halle Open but withdrew.

