"Please wake up" - Sergiy Stakhovsky responds to Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte's comments on banning Russian athletes 

Ukrainian former tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky has told Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte to "wake up" after he sympathized with banned Russian athletes. Stakhovsky asserted that the Italian would not make such comments if he understood the situation in Ukraine.

Former World No. 31 Stakhovsky has joined his country's military reserves amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sam Street @samstreetwrites Tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky tearfully reveals he is going back to Ukraine to join the army and fight against the Russian invasion.



In a recent interview, Conte gave his thoughts on Russian athletes being banned from competing due to the conflict. Russian football clubs and national teams have been suspended from all competitions by governing bodies FIFA and UEFA.

"I repeat, it’s very sad that this serious situation, this war between Russia and Ukraine, is affecting football and the sporting [world]," Conte said. "To know that Russia athletes are banned from competition is very sad. I think it’s not fair. I know very well the work that they do every day for this competition. You have to pay for this situation, I think it’s not right. Honestly, I hoped the situation is going to be solved, because it’s creating a lot of damage. We’re in 2022 and to see this is horrible for everybody."

On his Instagram story, Stakhovsky criticized Conte's comments and argued that the former professional footballer did not fully realize what was happening in Ukraine.

"I am not sure you understand the situation in Ukraine," said Stakhovsky. "Otherwise, I cannot imagine you would make a comment which would sound like you are sad about Russian athletes and businessmen. Millions of Ukrainians had to flee their homes because of the Russian invasion."

"Millions have to leave through hell in their own cities while Russian planes and artillery bombard them," the Ukrainian added. "Please wake up. Russians will have to carry collective guilt for the destruction and killings they are committing in Ukraine."

Sergiy Stakhovsky retired from tennis earlier this year

Sergiy Stakhovsky plays a forehand volley

Sergiy Stakhovsky called time on his professional tennis career after losing in the first round of qualifying for the 2022 Australian Open in January. He was defeated by American Jeffrey John Wolf in his final match.

The Ukrainian, who played his first senior match in October 2004 at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow, won four ATP singles titles and four ATP doubles titles. He famously defeated defending champion Roger Federer in the second round of the 2013 Wimbledon Championships.

