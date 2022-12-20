"Plenty of good restaurants, shops and bars to keep him entertained when tennis is done" - Local club offers Nick Kyrgios invite to $1200 tournament

Nick Kyrgios has received a cheeky invitation from a Sydney tennis club to help him boost his preparations for the 2023 Australian Open.

Kyrgios participated in the Manly Seaside Tennis Championships at the Manly Lawn Tennis Club on Sydney's northern beaches as a 15-year-old in 2010, where he was defeated in the early rounds.

Marc Dragan, the tournament director for the Manly Seaside Tennis Championships, has invited Kyrgios to return to Manly as a warm-up for the Australian Open.

“Nick has made it clear the Australian Open is his goal but he will need a solid warm-up before heading to Melbourne," Dragan told Yahoo Sport Australia.

"What better way to do that than to play at the Seaside and work his way back into it at a laidback but competitive tournament played at a great time of the year," he added.

He further mentioned that there are many restaurants, shops, and bars nearby to keep Kyrgios entertained after the matches.

“We are situated a lob shot away from the beach and there are plenty of good restaurants, shops and bars to keep him entertained when the tennis is done. I'm sure he would have good memories of playing at Manly as a teenager and this might be his last chance to get on our famous honour board," he said.

The Seaside event has a long 90-year history in Australian tennis, with prior winners including Ken Rosewall, Lew Hoad, Mark Edmondson, and Evonne Goolagong Cawley, as well as featuring the likes of John Newcombe and Tony Roche in the draw. The tournament is scheduled to take place from December 26-31. The prize money for the winner is $1200, and the runner-up receives $585.

"I can win a slam and just retire" - Nick Kyrgios jokes about retirement ahead of the 2023 season

Nick Kyrgios pictured during the 2022 Citi Open

Nick Kyrgios, who is presently contesting in the inaugural World Tennis League in Dubai, stated in an interview between matches that if he finally won a Major, he would retire from the sport.

"Hopefully, I can win a slam and just retire," Nick Kyrgios said.

He also mentioned that he wasn't sure he would live up to all the expectations in 2023 since it took a lot of effort and discipline this past season to achieve the best results.

"Would I sign again? Honestly, I don't know about it. It took a lot of hard work this season, a lot of discipline and it seems the better you do, everyone wants a bit more of you and it becomes more stressful," Kyrgios added.

The 27-year old further noted that the 2022 season was fun and that he felt better both on and off the court.

"But I had a lot of fun this season. And I’m finally just proud to say I made a slam final and started to meet some expectations. I had a lot of fun, I enjoyed it, definitely felt better off and on the court," Nick Kyrgios stated.

