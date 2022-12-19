World Tennis League 2022: Players, teams, schedule, order of play and more

The inaugural edition of the World Tennis League will be held from December 19-24, 2022.

This will be the last of the exhibition events happening this month. Taylor Fritz won the Diriyah Tennis Cup, while Ons Jabeur and Stefanos Tsitsipas emerged victorious at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic leads the star-studded field in the World Tennis League. Along with the Serb, fellow Grand Slam champions Iga Swiatek, Dominic Thiem, Elena Rybakina and Bianca Andreescu are also present.

With plenty of big names in the mix, this has become a must-see event. Here's all the relevant information regarding the tournament:

What is the World Tennis League?

It is a brand new exhibition event featuring some of the biggest names in the sport. This will be the debut edition of the tournament and players have been drawn across four teams. Each day, the two teams will go head-to-head with a men's and women's singles match and a mixed doubles match lined up. The two best performing teams will contest the final.

Venue

The 2022 World Tennis League will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Players and Teams

Holger Rune at the 2022 Paris Masters.

17 players were drawn into four teams in the World Tennis League. Team Falcons consists of 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, 2017 ATP Finals champion Grigor Dimitrov, Paula Badosa, and World No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem, along with Top-20 players Alexander Zverev and Anett Kontaveit, make up Team Hawks.

2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios, World No. 4 Caroline Garcia, 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, recently retired Andreas Seppi and doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna comprise Team Eagles.

Three-time Major champion Iga Swiatek, World No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime, teen sensation Holger Rune and 2014 Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard are part of Team Kites.

Schedule and Order of Play

The tournament runs from December 19-24. Matches are set to commence from 6 pm local time every day except for December 23, when the proceedings begin at 2:30 pm. The final will be contested on December 24 starting from 6 pm.

Here's the detailed order of play:

Date Tie Start Time Match December 19, 2022 Kites vs Eagles 6 pm Holger Rune/Eugenie Bouchard vs Bianca Andreescu/Rohan Bopanna December 19, 2022 Kites vs Eagles followed by Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia December 19, 2022 Kites vs Eagles followed by Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Nick Kyrgios December 20. 2022 Falcons vs Hawks 6 pm Paula Badosa/Grigor Dimitrov vs Anett Kontaveit/Dominic Thiem December 20, 2022 Falcons vs Hawks followed by Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina December 20, 2022 Falcons vs Hawks followed by Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev December 21, 2022 Falcons vs Eagles 6 pm Aryna Sabalenka/Grigor Dimitrov vs Bianca Andreescu/Andreas Seppi December 21, 2022 Falcons vs Eagles followed by Paula Badosa vs Caroline Garcia December 21, 2022 Falcons vs Eagles followed by Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios December 22, 2022 Hawks vs Kites 6 pm Elena Rybakina/Alexander Zverev vs Eugenie Bouchard/Felix Auger-Aliassime December 22, 2022 Hawks vs Kites followed by Anett Kontaveit vs Iga Swiatek December 22, 2022 Hawks vs Kites followed by Dominic Thiem vs Holger Rune December 23, 2022 Eagles vs Hawks 2:30 pm Bianca Andreescu/Rohan Bopanna vs Anett Kontaveit/Dominic Thiem December 23, 2022 Eagles vs Hawks followed by Caroline Garcia vs Elena Rybakina December 23, 2022 Eagles vs Hawks followed by Nick Kyrgios vs Alexander Zverev December 23, 2022 Falcons vs Kites 6 pm Paula Badosa/Grigor Dimitrov vs Eugenie Bouchard/Holger Rune December 23, 2022 Falcons vs Kites followed by Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek December 23, 2022 Falcons vs Kites followed by Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime December 24, 2022 Final 6 pm TBA

Where to watch

Viewers from the following countries can catch the World Tennis League live on their respective channels and sites:

USA & UK: For viewers in these countries, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

Australia: Fans Down Under can watch the proceedings on Stan Sport.

