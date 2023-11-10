"Poor Carlos Alcaraz, bloodbath for him in current form" - Tennis fans react to ATP Finals draw

The men's singles draw for the ATP Finals was made in Turin, with the eight competitors drawn into the Green Group and the Red Group.

The Green Group has top seed Novak Djokovic along with fourth seed Jannik Sinner, sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and eighth seed Holger Rune. The Red Group, meanwhile, has second seed Carlos Alcaraz, third seed Daniil Medvedev, fifth seed Andrey Rublev, and seventh seed Alexander Zverev.

Several fans reacted to the ATP Finals draw, with one claiming that Jannik Sinner had a chance to finish second in his group while it would be a "bloodbath" for Carlos Alcaraz. given his group.

"Sinner has a good shot at emerging as No 2 from the group. Poor Carlos though, bloodbath for him in his current form. At the very least we will get Andrey vs Carlos for the first time," the fan said on Reddit.

Comment byu/SelectZookeepergame5 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Another fan wondered whether Alcaraz would be doomed as his round-robin opponents were very good on fast hard courts.

"Is Alcaraz doomed? All three players are strong on fast hard court," the fan said.

Comment byu/SelectZookeepergame5 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Another fan said that the fixture between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner could be a good one if the Italian maintained the level he showed at the China Open and the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.

Comment byu/SelectZookeepergame5 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Here are some more fan reactions:

Comment byu/SelectZookeepergame5 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/SelectZookeepergame5 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/SelectZookeepergame5 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/SelectZookeepergame5 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/SelectZookeepergame5 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Novak Djokovic will aim to win a seventh title at the ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic with the Paris Masters trophy

Novak Djokovic is the top seed at the ATP Finals and will be a heavy favorite to win. The Serb is vying for a record seventh title, which will see him surpass Roger Federer and become the most successful player in the history of the year-end championships.

Djokovic has already enjoyed an impressive 2023 season so far, with 51 wins in 56 matches. The Serb has won six titles, with the most recent being at the Paris Masters after defeating Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

He won three out of the four Grand Slams this season, narrowly losing out on the Wimbledon title after losing 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 to Carlos Alcaraz in the final. The Serb won his 24th Major title at the US Open, which saw him create a new Open Era record.

Djokovic will also look to end 2023 as the year-end World No. 1 and just one win at the ATP Finals would be enough for that. The only way the 36-year-old will not finish this year at the top of the rankings is if he loses all of his matches in Turin and Carlos Alcaraz goes on to win the tournament.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis