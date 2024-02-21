Novak Djokovic's reign at the top spot in the ATP Rankings is set to continue until at least April 1, 2024. This will see him maintain his position for a whopping 418 weeks.

Djokovic first clinched the No. 1 ranking back in 2011 after capturing his first Wimbledon title and has not looked back ever since. He currently sits on top of the tree with a reign of 413 weeks.

Roger Federer comes in second with 310 weeks and American legend Pete Sampras rounds off the top three having been No. 1 for 286 weeks.

Ivan Lendl, Jimmy Connors, Rafael Nadal, John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Andre Agassi, and Llyeton Hewitt round up the Top 10.

Nadal, arguably Djokovic's biggest rival, has spent 209 weeks on top, which will be exactly half of the Serb's tenure soon.

Reacting to Novak Djokovic's incredible feat online, fans couldn't help but compare the staggering difference between the two modern-day greats, with multiple users on X (formerly Twitter) calling for an end to the "Goat debate."

One fan brought up the stark difference in numbers and silently mocked Nadal for being the "eternal number two."

"Double Rafa Nadal’s total. Poor Rafa the eternal number two," they wrote.

Another firmly stood by Djokovic in the GOAT debate, suggesting that this stat was the last straw for Nadal.

"I don’t wanna hear anymore goat debate, it’s over," the account wrote.

Another user posted:

"Wow. Even when the rankings were suspended. Imagine how much more he would have had."

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Rafael Nadal labeled Novak Djokovic the best tennis player in the history of the sport

Rafael Nadal hailed long-time rival Novak Djokovic as the best tennis player in the history of the sport during an interview with El Objective de La Sexta last week.

The Spaniard hailed Djokovic's incredible physique over the years and admitted that it is hard to argue with the numbers at this point.

"The numbers say yes, for me yes (he is the best in history)," Nadal was quoted as saying during his with El Objective de La Sexta.

Djokovic eclipsed Nadal's Grand Slam record last year when he won his 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open. The Serb currently has 24 Grand Slams under his belt and is quite certainly gunning for more.

