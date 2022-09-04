Create

"Poor sportsmanship, past No. 1 players didn't do this sh*t, it's embarrassing"- Tennis fans criticize Iga Swiatek's hilarious on-court antics during US Open 3R win

Pritha Ghosh
Pritha Ghosh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 04, 2022 10:09 PM IST

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is having a dominant run at the 2022 US Open so far. She kicked off her campaign with two convincing victories, defeating Jasmine Paolini and home favorite Sloane Stephens in straight sets.

She then overcame a break down in the second set to defeat American Lauren Davis in the third round, winning 6-3, 6-4, and progressing to the fourth round of the US Open for the second consecutive year.

Moving in the right direction 👉@iga_swiatek is into R4 after reeling off 5 straight games to get past Davis 6-3, 6-4, equaling her best result in Flushing thus far!#USOpen https://t.co/4uIrfIXhSt

In her match with Davis, something hilarious popped up in addition to Swiatek's commanding performance. Known for her funny on-court antics, the Pole continued the trend during the match by abruptly performing what can only be described as a jumping jack near the net when the two players were involved in an intense rally.

I HAVE NEVER LAUGHED HARDER IN MY LIFE https://t.co/BKqlaOw4ag

Tennis fans, however, lambasted the Pole for her strange behavior on Twitter in light of this. According to one user, the world No. 1's behavior was embarrassing and displayed "poor sportsmanship," since the move could be construed as a hindrance according to the game's rules.

"Is this kind of movements to distract opponent like what Iga Swiatek does here allowed in tennis? It's poor sportsmanship. The past number one players like Steffi Graf, Navratilova, Evert, Lindsay Davenport, Monica Seles [didn't] do this sh*t. Embarassing," the user wrote.
Is this kind of movements to distract opponent like what Iga Swiatek does here allowed in tennis??it's a poor sportsmanship 🤦🤦 The past number one players like Steffi Graf, Navratilova, Evert, Lindsay Davenport, Monica Seles don't do this shit. Embarassing 🤦 #USOpen twitter.com/berrettiniswif…

Another user wrote that while they adore Swiatek, she should refrain from acting this way.

"Obviously I love Iga but this really really winds me up, she needs to stop," the user tweeted.
obviously i love iga but this really really winds me up, she needs to stop twitter.com/berrettiniswif…

One user questioned Iga Swiatek's lack of repercussions for performing such acts, tweeting:

"Why does she never get hindrance (or at least warning) for this? Does she have to make some sort of noise for it to be hindrance?" the user questioned.
Why does she never get hindrance (or at least warning) for this? Does she have to make some sort of noise for it to be hindrance? twitter.com/berrettiniswif…

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

She should stop doing this tho lol. This doesn’t help you actually win the point, only could distract your opponent twitter.com/berrettiniswif…
This is Nadal’s impact on tennis. Smoke and mirrors, cheap chicanery to distract opponents. Disgusting. twitter.com/berrettiniswif…
wonder what happens if she dares to pull this type of shit vs poots twitter.com/berrettiniswif…
Disgusting dull fan girl twitter.com/berrettiniswif…
No wonder she idolises Dull, she learned from the biggest cheat in the game twitter.com/berrettiniswif…
Could never stan🥴 twitter.com/berrettiniswif…
Nothing better expected from the dulltek obviously. twitter.com/berrettiniswif…
I hate this sm twitter.com/berrettiniswif…
Disqualify her now @usta twitter.com/berrettiniswif… https://t.co/nXe9kDWHNs
I'm always laughing at these cheap tactics by Iga, but they're actually one of the reasons why I'm not a true fan of hers. twitter.com/berrettiniswif…
Oh look. Another classless WTA star. And this is the world no.1. I’m ashamed on their behalf. twitter.com/berrettiniswif…
Dulltek cheating? Not unusual in the full family twitter.com/berrettiniswif…
crying she always does that and ends up loosing the point, keep doing it I guess and make a fool out of yourself twitter.com/berrettiniswif…
Isnt that hindrance?? Iga needs to stop doing those tbh twitter.com/berrettiniswif…
Poor form from Iga. Delaying tactics and slowing the server down within reasonable limits is one thing. This is another, because it can distract the opponent mid-point.Hopefully she can grow out of this, because there is so much to like about her. twitter.com/berrettiniswif…

Iga Swiatek to face Jule Niemeier in the fourth round

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 US Open

Iga Swiatek will lock horns with Jule Niemeier in the fourth round of the US Open on Monday and hope to move another step closer towards lifting her maiden title at Flushing Meadows.

Prior to their first encounter, the Pole said in a press conference that although she was not very familiar with Niemeier's game, her coach would get her ready for the tough match.

"I don't know a lot, honestly," Iga Swiatek said, adding, "I know she has a pretty nice serve. We never practiced, so I don't know, like, how it feels on a racquet, how she plays. But it's not like the first time that I'm going to be playing against a new opponent."
"Tactically, I trust my coach that he's going to prepare well. I know she is really talented and she is young. It's going to be a great battle," she added further.
2️⃣nd week of @usopen it is and another chance on Monday. Jazda!2️⃣. tydzień US Open i kolejna szansa w poniedziałek. Jazda!#stepbystep #nycvibes https://t.co/eho2eZXCuA

