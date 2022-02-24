Portuguese Maitre Chocolatier to make a life-size chocolate statue of Roger Federer which will weigh over 100 kilograms

Portuguese Maitre Chocolatier Jorge Cardoso is on the brink of completing a life-size chocolate statue of Roger Federer. The statue weighs over 100 kilograms and will be up for display in his shop in Fribourg.

Cardoso has said that the statue will be completed by Saturday.

"I should have them ready on Saturday," Cardoso said. "It will then be on public display in our shop at Rue de Lausanne in Fribourg. “It is the first work of this magnitude that depicts the tennis player. Federer’s stature has been carefully studied to make it as realistic as possible. “It is a great pleasure to honor one of the greatest athletes of our time.”

Federer won't be the only sportsman whose statue has been created by Cardoso. The Portuguese's first statue was that of arguably his nation's greatest athlete Cristiano Ronaldo.

Roger Federer yet to announce when he will return to action

Federer reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon last year before losing to Hubert Hurkacz. This was the Swiss' last match in 2021 as he missed the remainder of the season due to a knee injury.

He did not compete in this year's Australian Open and is yet to provide an update regarding his return to court. Federer said that he is working on his fitness and that he still has the drive to play tennis again.

"The question of [when I can return to action] is better answered maybe by April or May. For now, the drive [to play tennis again] is there. I am really motivated to do my work, what I am allowed to do. I did all the workouts again this morning and I am back in the gym again tomorrow," Federer told Credit Suisse.

"I am working as hard as I am allowed to, so it is still good times even though it is a bit slow. I would love to do way more but the doctors and everybody is holding me back a little bit," Federer added

Federer is currently ranked 29th in the world due to his lack of participation. However, tennis fans would love to see one of the most beloved players of all time return to action. even if it is for the last time.

