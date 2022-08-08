"Possibly the greatest talent ever on the tennis circuit and now in winning form" - Tennis fans react to Nick Kyrgios winning the Citi Open 2022

Nick Kyrgios backed up his run to the Wimbledon 2022 final by winning the Citi Open title on Sunday, his first ATP title victory since the same tournament in 2019. Kyrgios defeated Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-3 in the singles final at the Citi Open and won the doubles title with Jack Sock just a few hours later.

The 27-year-old did not face a break of serve and dropped just one set in six matches at the ATP 500 event in Washington DC. With the US Open looming, many expect the in-form Kyrgios to be a strong contender to win the Grand Slam tournament.

One fan predicted multiple Grand Slam wins for the Aussie in the future, now that he is converting his talent into consistent success.

"No one deserves this more. Possibly the greatest talent ever on the tennis circuit and now in winning form. I predict many future grand slam wins in and what a fresh face and dose of excitement for the sport. Well deserved. Who doesn’t love a bit of Nick Kyrgios magic?" read a post on Twitter.

Kyrgios has now won 11 of his last 12 matches on tour and jumped up 26 places to No. 37 in the ATP rankings after his Citi Open win. Meanwhile, another fan tipped him to win a Grand Slam singles tournament by the end of the 2023 season.

"Nick has just peeked at age 26/27?? Hey Nick let it be upwards from now. Let's not dip, keep the spirit. Let's get a Grand Slam latest Oct.2023," said another tweet.

Here are a few more reactions to Nick Kyrgios winning the 2022 Citi Open:

"Very emotional for me, to see where I was at last year to now" - Nick Kyrgios on Citi Open win

Citi Open - Day 9

Speaking after clinching his seventh ATP title and first in three years, Nick Kyrgios opened up about the change in fortunes, overcoming his personal and professional issues from last year and earning success this year. A thrilled Kyrgios expressed his emotions after the win and spoke about his self-belief and confidence.

"It’s just very emotional for me, to see where I was at last year to now," Kyrgios said in his on-court interview after the match against Nishioka.

"It’s just an incredible transformation. But I just came out with great energy, I knew that I had experience on my side today. I love this court, I have played so many good matches so I’m really, really happy. Really happy with myself,” he added.

The Australian player will now enter this week's Canadian Open in Montreal, where he faces Sebastian Baez in the first round. Kyrgios could then face World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, who won the Los Cabos Open this past weekend, in the second round.

Kyrgios leads the head-to-head 2-1 against Medvedev, but the Russian won their only match this year - at the Australian Open.

