"Posted 10 seconds of me bombing serves at her, not 45 min of me giving genuine lesson": Taylor Fritz on tennis session with girlfriend Morgan Riddle

Taylor Fritz recently opened up about the reality of practicing tennis with his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle.

Fritz's girlfriend, Riddle, is a prominent social media influencer. She has been constantly traveling with her boyfriend and cheering him on from the players' box irrespective of the tournament's venue. Riddle boasts an extensive following on social media, where she talks about fashion, lifestyle, and of course tennis.

Recently, Morgan Riddle took to social media to share a video of herself engaging in a tennis practice session with the World No. 10. Riddle, who is relatively new to playing the sport, found herself confronted with a relentless onslaught of powerful serves from Fritz, which she was unable to successfully return.

Taylor Fritz then took to social media to defend himself against fans who accused him of intentionally targeting Riddle with powerful serves. He clarified that Riddle had only shared a part of the video, that showcased him serving aggressively, conveniently omitting the fact that he had spent a full 45 minutes engaging in genuine tennis practice with her.

"She posted the 10 seconds of me bombing serves at her (she asked for it) and not the 45 min of me giving a genuine lesson," Fritz osted on X (formerly Twitter).

A look into Taylor Fritz's 2023 Grand Slam campaigns

Taylor Fritz at the 2023 US Open

At the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, the Australian Open, Taylor Fritz began his campaign with a 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 win against Nikoloz Basilashvili. However, his journey at the Melbourne Slam was cut short when he faced Alexei Popyrin in the second round, who defeated him 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-2.

Fritz went up against compatriot Michael Mmoh in the first round at the French Open and defeated him 6-2, 6-1, 6-1 in an hour and 32 minutes. In the second round, the American showcased his resilience by staging a remarkable comeback against the crowd favorite Arthur Rinderknech, ultimately securing a hard-fought 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

The former World No. 5's journey at Roland Garros came to an end in the third round when he faced Francisco Cerundolo, who defeated him 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.

At the Wimbledon Championships, Taylor Fritz emerged victorious in a five-set match against Yannick Hanfmann (6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3) in the first round. However, his journey at the Grand Slam tournament was cut short once again in the second round. This time, it was Mikael Ymer who defeated the American 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

At the final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, Taylor Fritz made it to the quarterfinals - his best performance across all the Grand Slam tournaments this year. He defeated the likes of Steve Johnson, Juan Pablo Varillas, Jakub Mensik, and Dominic Steicker to move into the last eight. In the quarterfinal, he faced eventual champion Novak Djokovic who defeated him 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

