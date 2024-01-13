Nick Kyrgios has drawn flak from tennis fans due to his sharp assessment of Sloane Stephens and her style of play ahead of the 2024 Australian Open.

While reacting to the main draw of the year's first Grand Slam, Nick Kyrgios opined that Sloane Stephens could easily go all out and win any match and tournament. However, he also said that she can sometimes lose interest altogether and walk away from matches. Stephens will face Olivia Gadecki in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open.

Kyrgios urged Stephens to once again show the world her potential, especially at a Major. He praised the American as a great athlete who he loves watching on the court.

"Sloane (Stephens) always amazes, like someone that could rock up to any event and win it. Or just can't be bothered. I mean, Sloane, wake up! Slams! She is chilling. I like watching Sloane. Good athlete. Fun to watch," Kyrgios said.

Tennis fans were quick to claim that the Aussie, more often than not, also does the exact same thing on the tennis court. Many questioned Kyrgios' attitude on the court and rebuffed his opinion by saying that at least the American had one Grand Slam title under her belt.

"Isn’t that the pot calling the kettle black?" one fan said.

"Hes describing himself," a fan wrote.

"The irony here is rich because this is EXACTLY how the entire tennis community feels about nick," tweeted another fan.

"It’s so annoying when incapable men speak on talented and successful women…," wrote a fan.

"How many slams does Nick have? Jesus the lack of self awareness, saying another athlete can’t be bothered. The call is coming from inside the house my guy," another fan said.

"Book your flight home on the best price" - Nick Kyrgios advises Novak Djokovic's Australian Open opponents

Nick Kyrgios will sit out a second consecutive Australian Open due to injury struggles. This year, he will be part of the commentary team at the tournament instead.

Before the commencement of the main action, the 28-year-old had some advice for the players who will face Novak Djokovic in Melbourne.

The Australian suggested that those who will be drawn against the 24-time Grand Slam champion should book their flights back home in advance, hinting that it will be impossible for anyone to better Djokovic.

"You just book your flight home on the best price," Kyrgios said (at 1:43).

Novak Djokovic is set to begin his title defense at the 2024 Australian Open against qualifier Dino Prizmic. The Serb defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his 10th Australian Open title last year.