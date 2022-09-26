"Powerful" - Chris Evert reacts to enduring image of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal crying: Laver Cup 2022

Chris Evert has reacted to an image of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal crying together following the former's retirement from the sport at the Laver Cup on Friday.

Federer - widely regarded as one of the best players in the sport's history - called time on his illustrious career this weekend after a year-long injury layoff. Having not played since Wimbledon last year, the 41-year-old announced last week that he would play the final tournament of his illustrious career at the Laver Cup.

On Friday, Federer teamed up with his arch-rival and good friend Nadal in doubles against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe. The legendary pair squandered a match point on Federer's serve in the match tie-break before going down. The result mattered not, though, as the arena became emotional as the Swiss maestro bid a tearful farewell.

Emotion caught up with Nadal too as he shed tears with his good friend in what would be one of the enduring images of the Laver Cup weekend. Evert has reacted to that image, responding with a single word - "Powerful" - that spoke a thousand words.

Federer has called time on his legendary career after racking up stellar numbers - 20 Grand Slam titles, six ATP Finals, 28 Masters 1000s and 237 consecutive weeks at No. 1 - to name a few.

He ends with a singles record of 1251-275 - including 103 titles - and his doubles career with 131 wins and 93 losses - including eight titles. Yet his legacy goes far beyond numbers.

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal - a transcendental rivalry

Rafael Nadal (left) and Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are two of the greatest players to have graced a tennis court. Nadal is the all-time Grand Slam title leader with 22 Majors - including two triumphs this year - and has not left the top 10 since 2005.

Federer and Nadal shared an enticing rivalry in the singles arena - often clashing at the business end of the biggest tournaments. To call the Spaniard Federer's bogey man would not be an understatement, as he has beaten the latter in six Grand Slam finals - twice denying Federer a calendar year Grand Slam.

Roger Federer won six of his last seven clashes with Nadal but trails their head-to-head 24-16. Their rivalry was one for the ages - as the two players were as different as chalk and cheese yet had immense respect for one another.

While Federer was a touch artist and played effortless tennis - a purist's delight - Nadal was his antithesis. The left-hander is an all-action player - one of the best movers on court - and plays every point as if his life depends on it.

Nadal was all set to miss the Laver Cup, as his wife is heavily pregnant with the couple's first child. However, he came down to London only to be a part of Federer's farewell match.

Laver Cup @LaverCup



reflects on a perfect farewell.



#LaverCup "Even if I cried a lot, they were tears of satisfaction." @rogerfederer reflects on a perfect farewell. "Even if I cried a lot, they were tears of satisfaction." @rogerfederer reflects on a perfect farewell. #LaverCup

The pair teamed up for the first time at the 2017 Laver Cup - where they beat Sock and Sam Querrey. Five years later, Nadal almost gave a clearly not 100% Federer a winning farewell but narrowly fell short.

Despite the loss, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal once again showed that two elite sportsmen in an individual sport can compete for the same titles but can also be the best of friends.

As for the result, Team World won three matches on the final day to win their first Laver Cup.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far