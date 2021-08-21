Rafael Nadal's foot injury is "more manageable" than Roger Federer's knee issue: Prakash Amritraj

Prakash Amitraj recently gave his thoughts on the withdrawals of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal from the rest of the 2021 season. Drawing parallels between the two players' respective injury layoffs, Amritraj claimed that Nadal's recovery to full fitness would likely be easier than Federer's.

Roger Federer revealed earlier this week that he would be undergoing another surgery on his knee, sidelining him for the foreseeable future. Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, took to social media earlier on Friday to disclose that he would be sitting out the rest of the 2021 season in order to rehabilitate his chronic foot injury.

Prakash Amitraj is Tennis Channel's primary travel reporter and host, and he happens to be the son of former Indian tennis player Vijay Amritraj. Prakash himself competed on the pro circuit from 2003 to 2012.

Recently appearing in a wrap-up show on Tennis Channel, Prakash Amritraj was asked if Rafael Nadal's recent injury layoff could be compared to that of Roger Federer's. In response, the Indian claimed that Federer's knee injury was slightly more serious given that the Swiss has been dealing with it for more than a year.

"I don't think so. I think Roger has a few more years on Rafa and it's a little bit more serious injury," Amritraj said. "Roger's been battling with this for some time now, and it's the knee, and a surgery. A little bit of a different scenario."

“I think he’s gonna be very motivated to get back out there, and when the Spanish bull is motivated, I’m not one to bet against him.” 💪@PrakashAmritraj weighs in on @RafaelNadal's withdrawal from the US Open and the rest of the 2021 season.#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/nfpoWPcySD — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 20, 2021

Amitraj then opined that while Nadal's foot injury is a matter of concern, it is still not comparable to Federer's physical issues. The Indian also referred to Nadal's withdrawal statement, where he expressed hope of recovering fully by next year.

"Rafa, it's the foot," Amritraj said. "I saw him up close in DC, it was bothering him there. He still fought really hard, very impressive as he always is. I think it was a more managable injury."

"Listen, Rafa's made it very clear, he put out a statement saying I'm going to do whatever it takes to get myself in a position to compete for what motivates me the most," Amitraj added.

Prakash Amitraj went on to suggest that one of the primary motivators for Rafael Nadal next year would be the record for most Grand Slams won by a male player. Nadal is currently tied with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, all of whom have 20 Grand Slams each.

"We know exactly what that is, they're the Grand Slams," Amritraj said. "He's won everything in the sport, he's a gold medalist, 20 Grand Slams, but a couple of other guys got 20 too. So I think, he's very motivated to get back out there. When the Spanish bull is motivated, I'm not one to bet against him."

