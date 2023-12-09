"Prayed for times like these," "What if I said we're taking it all" - Rafael Nadal's "promising" practice session with Arthur Fils thrills fans

Rafael Nadal’s latest practice session with Arthur Fils ahead of his 2024 campaign has elicited a positive response from tennis fans on social media.

Nadal is currently at his academy in Kuwait, where he has commenced his pre-season preparations. The Spaniard is partaking in a one-week training drill with up-and-coming French teenager Arthur Fils till December 15.

On Friday, December 8, the two tennis players took the court for their first practice session. Tennis fans, who were present in the stadium, shared a few glimpses of the duel on social media. Several videos captured Rafael Nadal ripping his trademark forehands and giving the recent Next Gen ATP Finals runner-up a tough fight.

His supporters on X (formerly Twitter) expressed their happiness about his optimistic form, especially after a prolonged injury hiatus.

One fan was delighted by the former World No. 1's forehands.

"Forehands omg… I have prayed for times like these," the fan said.

Another fan envisioned a 2022-like comeback for the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

Rafael Nadal, who had to conclude his 2021 season prematurely due to a foot injury, staged a magnificent return in 2022. He won four titles, two of which were Grand Slams at the Australian Open and the French Open.

"What if, I mean what if, just imagine, what if Rafa repeats 2022," the fan wondered.

"What if I said we’re taking it all," another fan said.

One fan also suggested that the practice looked "a bit more promising."

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Rafael Nadal on his 2024 comeback: "There were moments where it seemed impossible that this moment would come"

The Spaniard has hinted that the 2024 season is likely to be his career's last

Rafael Nadal hasn’t played a competitive match since his second-round exit at the 2023 Australian Open, where he suffered a hip injury. In June, he underwent an arthroscopic hip surgery to correct the issue.

The Spaniard has now announced that he will be returning to action at the 2024 Brisbane International, which will be held from December 31 to January 7.

Ahead of his highly-anticipated comeback, the 37-year-old also released a few videos explaining his recovery journey and his goals for the upcoming season. Nadal said that there were moments during the recovery when returning to the tennis courts felt like a distant dream.

“Of course, I had many doubts, of course there were moments where it seemed impossible that this moment would come,” he admitted.

He, however, said that he is now ready to be competitive again.

“But we've maintained this work spirit and hope and I think I am ready,” he added.

The Spaniard added that he has made substantial progress during his recent training sessions.

“I have finally had good training weeks at a level that allows me the possibility to compete again. I have gone through many phases, but I today I think it's time,” he said, adding, “I'm coming back in a tournament, a 250 tournament. I know it's a difficult tournament but I hope to be ready to compete. I don't aspire to anything else -- to be competitive.”

Rafael Nadal will be joined by the likes of Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov, Ben Shelton and Andy Murray at the ATP 250 event in Brisbane.

