Serena Williams recently gave her fans a sneak peek into an at-home spa day that was organized by her family and close friends. The 41-year-old was in high spirits during the ocassion, which she called a "pre-push party."

The 23-time Major winner revealed in May that she was expecting her second child with husband and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian. She has not stepped out in public much following the announcement, apart from her appearance at the 2023 Met Gala.

In that context, the entire tennis community was enthralled to have a behind-the-scenes look into her home life as she and her daughter Olympia received various treatments.

"I love spa day and I like having it at the house, that's more relaxing, and more fun, and great friendships and great champagne if you're drinking it," she said in a video on YouTube. "You can relax for the baby when it comes.. it's a push party, if that exists. A pre-push party! I'm coining that, a pre Push party."

Serena Williams also revealed that the ocassion was planned by her sisters and one of her close friends Lara Shriftman, an American entrepreneur. All of them can be seen in the video uploaded on YouTube by Williams.

She was admittedly elated at getting her nails done and getting a facial skincare treatment. Her daughter Olympia, who is 5-years-old, also received a facial.

"Today we are having an amazing spa day that has been planned by my friends and my sister, and it's so fun," the 41-year-old said. "I've got my nails done, got my facial got a foot massage... ugh well, reflexology to be exact."

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia was born on September 1, 2017. The 23-time Major winner famously won the 2017 Australian Open when her daughter was in utero, with her older sister Venus Williams being her opponent in the championship match.

Serena Williams has a happy family life with her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia pictured together

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian met for the first time in September 2015 at a restaurant during the Italian Open. Williams admitted on the "Drew Barrymore Show" how she was initially annoyed by the famous entrepreneur's demeanor, before claiming that she even tried to get rid of him.

The pair eventually got engaged in December 2016 and got married in November 2017 — two months after Olympia was born. The American legend eventually made her on-court return in mid-2018. She would end up making two Major finals at Wimbledon and the US Open before winning her first title since becoming a mother at the 2020 ASB Classic, thereby setting precedent for all mothers that competed on the WTA tour.

The 41-year-old at the 2022 US Open and was given an emotional send-off by thousands of fans at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"