Pedro Martinez has caused a stir among tennis fans on the internet by protesting against the possibility of Rafael Nadal using his protected ranking to qualify for Spain's Paris Olympics contingent. Martinez is currently ranked 48th in the ATP men's singles rankings.

Among the Spaniards, Martinez is the third-highest ranked player after Carlos Alcaraz (3) and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (32). Hence, he's made himself eligible to represent the national side at the Games. However, Spain's tennis squad will likely feature Alcaraz, Davidovich Fokina, and former medalists Nadal and Pablo Carreno Busta.

Martinez, in a recent interaction with the media at the 2024 French Open, voiced his discontent over the 22-time Grand Slam champion being allowed to travel to the Olympics using his protected ranking.

Trending

"In this case, the protected ranking is an injustice because neither of us has missed the Olympic Games due to being injured, regardless of whether it is Rafa, who we all want to see in the Olympic Games, including me as a fan," Martinez told the reporters (via Eurosport).

Martinez's remark has divided tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter), with a few of them supporting the World No. 48 whereas the other few claiming the 22-time Grand Slam champion is a perfect fit given his gold-medal-winning performances in 2008 (singles) and 2016 (doubles).

"Predicted backlash if Nadal tried to rob another Spaniard of an Olympics spot. His yesteryear stats don't matter. In 2024, he hasn't even reached a QF. Twice losing before R32. Two losses to Top 10s and didn't get a set from either. All on clay. He's just nowhere near what he was," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Nadal should represent Spain in every Olympics while he is alive. After all he will always be a multi gold medalist," wrote another.

Expand Tweet

The majority of the fans have disapproved Pablo Carreno Busta's possible inclusion. Carreno Busta notably downed Novak Djokovic in the bronze-medal match at the Tokyo Olympics.

Here are a few more reactions from X:

"Unpopular opinion? I agree with Martínez. There shouldn't be PR entries for Olympics. Carreño has done nothing for more than a year (no matter the reason), and because he was ~10 in 2022 gets a spot over someone that actually played everything during the period considered," a fan wrote.

"Rafa is ok but carreno busta," a fan wondered.

"Can you use PR for the Olympics? That doesn't seem fair to the players that actually earn their spots," a fan commented.

"He is right tho, PRs shouldn't be counted in country top 4, like Nadal deserves to play, he deserves to play too because he fulfilled the criteria," a fan stated.

Pedro Martinez on Rafael Nadal's Olympics 2024 participation: "It's as if I get injured now and in four years I use the protected ranking in the Los Angeles Games"

Pedro Martinez; Getty

In his aforementioned conversation with the French media at Roland Garros, Pedro Martinez argued against the provision of protected ranking benefitting Rafael Nadal, who began his injury hiatus in January 2023 ranked sixth in the world.

"I don't see it as entirely fair. It's as if I get injured now and in four years I use the protected ranking in the Los Angeles Games," Martinez said.

He continued:

"I think that this year I deserve to go to the Olympic Games - and not going because of a situation like this is a bit unfair. But you can't control it and that's it."

Nadal is likely to partner with World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz in the men's doubles draw at the Paris Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback